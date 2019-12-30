Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have clearly had a great year. After welcoming their first child, Mia, in June and jiving together in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, the couple are now enjoying the come down from the festivities in a very romantic location. The adorable pair have no doubt been taking in the fresh air and picturesque views as they spent time together in the Peak District over the weekend, and Strictly pro Gorka took to social media to share some pictures of their scenic trip.

Gorka enjoyed a scenic dog walk in the Peak District recently

Posing with their adorable dogs, Norman and Ollie, Gorka showed off a huge smile as they went for a country walk in the National Park. The dancer captioned the post: "Sunday walks with the boys!" complete with some dog emojis. Cute! And the fun didn't stop there. On Monday, Gorka went for another country walk in the Stocksbridge area, which is just east of the Peak District, but this time with girlfriend Gemma and baby Mia in tow.

In a second picture posted to Gorka's Instagram, Gorka and Gemma can be seen smiling next to each other, with mum Gemma pushing Mia in the pushchair. The proud dad captioned the post: "FAMILY WALK," along with some leaf emojis. Followers were quick to write on the gorgeous post, with one commenting: "The cutest little family x", and another remarking on the gorgeous location: "Beautiful scenery."

The trip comes soon after their appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, where Gemma and Gorka performed together as a couple for the first time. Dancing to I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Clause, the pair performed a jive and received a score of 35. Prior to the special, Gemma spoke to HELLO! and other reporters about her experience on coming back to the Strictly ballroom as a new mum.

She explained: "My stamina has completely changed, massively. During Strictly, one of the dances I found the hardest and got the lowest score for was the Jive, and that's what we're doing for the Christmas special - so I've been thrown in at the deep end again. It's just something I need to try and get over it and enjoy it."

