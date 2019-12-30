Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins treats her daughter to a Disney-themed day out in London

Christmas Day may have come and gone, but there's still plenty of time to enjoy some winter activities. Although we are yet to see thick icy frost and snow engulf the UK (we can all dream!), Charlotte Hawkins swapped out the cloudy UK weather for an exciting icy day out with her daughter in London. The Good Morning Britain star took four-year-old Ella, who she shares with husband Mark Herbert, to see ice skating show Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is currently showing at the O2 Arena and involves over 50 Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Snow White. However, there is no doubt about which character is Ella's favourite! In a sweet photo Charlotte posted to Instagram, she can be seen cuddling up to her little girl who looks thrilled to be dressed in a flowing blue dress, just like one of the main characters from Frozen. "Having a magical time with my little Princess Elsa at @disneyonice," the journalist wrote.

SEE: Celebrities ringing in the New Year on holiday: St Barts, Maldives & Australia!

Charlotte appeared to get in the winter spirit too with her cosy thick black knit that featured small pink sequins and larger cool blue ones. Both wore their blonde curly hair loose around their shoulders, and the 44-year-old's 178,000 followers were quick to notice the similarities between the mother and daughter. One wrote: "Such a beautiful girl she looks so much like you" while another added: "She's a mini you. Adorable."

This is not the first time the GMB star has enjoyed a cold wintery day out with her family. In December, she shared pictures of herself with Mark and Ella at Lapland UK, which has been a popular holiday break among many celebrities. From getting a cuddly toy to exploring the Enchanted Forest and wandering through snow-topped cabins, little Ella had a huge smile on her face throughout the trip.

MORE: 10 best ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in London