Emma Willis has been enjoying a luxury holiday in Mauritius, but it took a turn for the worst on Wednesday due to heavy downpours. The TV presenter initially shared a stunning beach photo, and the weather looked glorious. Not long after, however, the heavens opened, and the doting mum shared another snap – this time of herself and her friend Claire huddling together with towels on their heads as rain pounded the ground behind them. Emma, 43, captioned the photo: "Turns out the weather changes very quickly…" and fans were quick to let The Circle host know just how much they relate.

One follower replied: "It was like this in Mexico a few weeks ago. Very hot and sunny then big downpours! Enjoy!" Another added: "An ultimate throwback to our soggy Moel Famau trip!" Some of Emma's fans were also in Mauritius and experienced the very same storm! A third follower explained: "We are in Mauritius too and got caught in that ninja shower!"

Emma shared the snap on Instagram

Thankfully, the weather was back to normal by Thursday, when Emma left the tropical paradise. Taking again to Instagram, this time with a snap of herself and a film crew sitting in a boat floating on crystal clear water, beautiful blue skies could be seen in the background alongside a magnificent mountain. The Big Brother presenter added the caption: "Over and out Mauritius, you absolute beauty."

Judging by the cameras, it seems Emma was away on a work trip, and her family will no doubt be glad to have her back for Christmas.

Husband Matt Willis is back at home, and on Saturday took part in the Big Sleep Out in Trafalgar Square, an overnight event that raises money for homeless people across the world. Matt shared a snap of his evening, revealing he was taking part in the charity event with the wife of Mcfly's Tom Fletcher, Giovanna Fletcher.

