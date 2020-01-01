Peter Andre has whisked his family off to France to celebrate the New Year on the slopes – and it looks like they are having the best time! The Mysterious Girl singer shared a number of videos on Instagram featuring his four children skiing, including a seriously sweet one of his youngest child, Theo, three, skiing for the very first time. Peter shares Theo and daughter Amelia, five, with wife Emily MacDonagh, and is also dad to children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. What's more, Peter took to the stage on New Year's Eve at the ski lodge they were staying at, providing the ultimate entertainment for the rest of the guests.

Peter Andre shared a video with Princess and Junior on the slopes

The star had a lovely Christmas in the UK with his family, and shared a number of pictures throughout the day of their festivities. The star also delighted fans after publicly wishing his ex-wife Katie a happy Christmas, after the former Loose Women panellist shared a picture of herself with Junior and Princess on her Instagram account, which had been taken on Boxing Day when she spent time with their children. While Peter often features his oldest children across his social media pages, the singer hides Amelia and Theo's faces when posting photos or videos of them so that they can have a more private childhood. The singer previously revealed to Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." The former I'm A Celebrity star added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

The star also shared a sweet post with children Theo and Amelia with their mum Emily

Peter's oldest two children are certainly stars in the making too, with Junior enrolled at a drama school, while Princess is active on TikTok, where she often posts videos, including some featuring her famous dad. And while Peter has his hands full with his brood, he hasn't completely ruled out expanding his family. The singer recently revealed that talk of another baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." On Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

