Beyoncé's twins are so grown up in unseen family photos with big sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, but has delighted fans by sharing a number of photos of herself and Jay-Z with their three children, which have been taken over the past year. In a 2019 round-up posted on New Year's Eve, the Lemonade singer included some sweet images of daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir – who have rarely been pictured in public since their arrival in 2017. Among the pictures was a family shot, which saw Beyoncé wear a white gown and statement glasses as Rumi sat on her lap, dressed in a miniature version of her mum's outfit. Jay-Z, meanwhile, was dressed in a tuxedo as Sir sat on his lap wearing a matching outfit. Blue Ivy posed in the middle of her parents wearing a pretty white dress. Other pictures from the year included snapshots from the twin's second birthday party, and one taken from a family holiday, with Beyoncé and her three children posing in matching swimwear.

Beyoncé's twins looked so grown up in a new family photo posted on the star's Instagram account

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

The Lemonade singer also shared a photo from her twin's second birthday party

The singer's twins made their debut TV appearance in September as they featured in their mum's documentary film, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift. The Crazy in Love singer was seen in the footage doting on her children with Jay-Z while talking about The Lion King soundtrack, Africa, and reading them a story. In the video, Beyoncé said: "When you're a mother there is a love you experience with your kids that is deeper than anything you can imagine."

Blue Ivy – who also featured in the documentary - has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. The twins, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z recently explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

