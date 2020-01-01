Holly Willoughby shares photo from her exotic holiday with Dan Baldwin and their children The This Morning presenter and her family saw the new year in on the beach

Holly Willoughby and her family saw the New Year in on the beach – and it looks like they had the most amazing night! The This Morning presenter shared a photo of herself and husband Dan Baldwin, standing in the sea with their three children, while looking out at a blazing 2020 sign that was floating out in the water. Holly and Dan both had glasses of champagne in their hands, and were dressed up for the occasion. As ever, the mother-of-three looked stylish wearing a black mini dress, while Dan looked smart in a navy shirt. In the caption, Holly wrote: "To kindness and love, the things we need most." The star added a cryptic hashtag, which read: "If you know you know."

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin saw 2020 come in with their three children

Watch Holly Willoughby's rise to fame

The Celebrity Juice star is mum to sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, as well as daughter Belle, seven, and has treated her children to several exotic holidays over the year, including a trip to New York to watch the Frozen premiere, and beach breaks to the Maldives and Portugal. Holly and Dan went away just after Christmas, to spend some time with their extended family, including former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who is Dan's cousin. Tamzin shared a group photo on Instagram from the family's get together, which took place on Boxing Day.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's close bond revealed

Holly and Dan spent Boxing Day with their relatives, including Tamzin Outhwaite

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and live in southwest London with their children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine in 2017, she opened up about her husband, revealing: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure."

READ: Rochelle Humes delights fans with throwback photo from her engagement with Marvin Humes

And although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.