Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones has announced his return to the UK in the most hilarious way possible. Taking to Instagram, the talented dancer shared a string of videos of his journey set to popular songs, and his Instagram posts are sure to leave you giggling.

Firstly, the 37-year-old uploaded footage shot out of his plane window, set to Skylar Grey's I'm Coming Home. In the video, Neil's plane zoomed through blue skies over beautiful vegetation below. Next, the ballroom star seemed to be enjoying a stopover while he waited for a connecting flight. In the video, I'm Drinking by Beenie Man could be heard blasting as Neil panned the camera across the white table in front him. His passport and boarding card were visible – as was a glass of bubbly and a coke on ice.

Neil shared the videos on Instagram

Neil spent Christmas in Bogotá for his first festive period since splitting from his ex-wife, Katya Jones. He had also been sharing snaps of his trip to Colombia, where he's been dedicating his time to charity projects. While there, the redhead embarked on a tour with Culture Tour 13, which he urged his followers to try out if ever they were in Colombia.

Neil appeared on the most recent series of Strictly with former footballer Alex Scott, and through their time on the show the pair were plagued by romance rumours. However, both have shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them.

Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO!: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

