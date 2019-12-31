Alex Scott shuts down fan theory that she is on holiday with Neil Jones with new snaps The pair competed together on Strictly 2019

Alex Scott has been busy sharing gorgeous photos of her trip to Dubai on Instagram, shutting down rumours that she had jet off to be by Strictly star Neil Jones' side for New Year's Eve. The 35-year-old shared a series of sunny snaps on Monday, and many featured landmark Dubai locations – not to mention gorgeous white sand and crystal clear water. Alex is with a close friend, Ruby, who is also followed by Neil on Instagram.

On Sunday, fans were left convinced that Alex was joining Neil in Bogotá after she shared a snap of her passport at the airport. The retired footballer, who was paired up with Neil for the dancing competition, posted the photo on her Instagram stories, with the caption "see you soon". She posted a similar snap to Twitter, and fans were quick to speculate that she was going to meet Neil. One person wrote: "Joining @Mr_NJones by any chance?" Another person added: "I was wondering that lol. Good luck to her if she is."

Alex shared the snaps on Instagram

However, from her ticket it looks like Alex will be holidaying in Dubai, while Neil has confirmed that he spent Christmas in Bogotá for his first festive period since splitting from his ex-wife, Katya Jones.

Neil has also been sharing snaps of his trip to Columbia, where the star has been dedicating his time to charity projects. The redhead also embarked on a tour with Culture Tour 13, which he urged his followers to try out if ever they were in Columbia.

Neil and Alex have previously shut down rumours that they are dating, with Alex telling HELLO!: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

