This is where Peaky Blinders was really filmed By order of the Peaky Blinders!

We can't get enough of Peaky Blinders, the BAFTA-winning Cillian Murphy fronted series that's made flat caps fashionable for the first time in a century. For anyone not acquainted with the show, it follows the antics of a blood-thirsty Birmingham gang during the post-WWI period, and the gun-toting saga is famed for its slick, incredibly aesthetic sets. But how much of Peaky Blinders is actually filmed in Birmingham? We've investigated.

The streets of Brum are now a far cry from the way they looked during the Victorian era, which left location managers with a slight problem – where could they actually find untouched 1920s architecture in 2019? Production famously took place in nearby Dudley at the Black Country Living Museum, an open-air museum that features real-life replicas of the cobbled streets and houses of the industrial era.

Many scenes are filmed at real British locations

During shooting, Cillian – who plays Tommy Shelby – was also photographed in Stockport and Rossendale. Both locations are also rich in industrial era architecture, making them ideal spots for the show's bleaker scenes.

Toxteth, in Liverpool, was also frequently used, as the area remains largely untouched since the 1920s. A disused distillery in the Scouse capital acted as the Camden headquarters of Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy, and Formby Beach can be seen during season four's epic finale showdown.

Even the streets are real!

The award-winning show has also filmed at many Yorkshire locations, including Leeds Town Hall, the beautiful 18th century Newby Hall and a former woollen mill. The city of Manchester is another Peaky hotspot, and fans will no doubt remember the first time Tommy first meets his love interest May Carleton, which was shot in the city's breath-taking 18th century baths.

Tommy's infamous gun battle in season four was also Manchester-based, taking place in the city's Northern Quarter.

Of course not everything was filmed on Britain's streets. Lots of scenes were shot in Leeds' Studio 81, but it's impressive to know that so much of the hit show was filmed in real life locations across Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire and of course Birmingham!

