January travel deals! British Airways is selling cheap flights to New York for £260 in the sales We’re booking our next holiday now!

First day back at work, and already thinking about your next holiday? We know the feeling - but luckily, with the arrival of January comes the travel sales, which means cheap flights and holidays are available right now! Whether you’re looking for affordable flights to America or quick weekend getaways to Europe, now’s the perfect time to book and banish the January blues. We’ve rounded up the best flight deals to give you something to look forward to…

British Airways flight deals

BA always has excellent January sales, and 2020 is no different. The airline is currently offering flights to New York and Boston from £261 return. If you want to fly in peak months over summer you’ll pay a little more, but if it’s a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re dreaming of, it doesn’t get more affordable than this.

To make things even easier, they’re also offering an extra £100 off when you book your whole holiday through the provider. Visit the British Airways website to find out more.

Ryanair flight deals

Fancy a long weekend in Dublin, or a quick Spanish getaway? Ryanair currently has flights from as little as £4.99 one way, which means you can jet away for cheaper than the cost of a train ticket, in some cases. There’s up to £30 off a million seats, but you’ll have to be quick if you want to bag one - the deals end on January 12.

Virgin flight deals

Fancy flying to Orlando, Florida for £250pp? Or Miami for £260? You could even go to Barbados for £420. Virgin’s flight sale has deals all over the world, so there really is something for everyone. If you’re hoping to go long haul in 2020, this could be the answer to your money-saving prayers.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.