7 fun things to do in London this weekend: from vegan eateries to disco yoga Veganuary is in full flow!

January can be a difficult month, with the Christmas break over and some people trying desperately to stick to their New Year resolutions. But it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom, especially at the weekend. London has a vast array of exciting events from 10-12 January to help beat the blues and tantalise your tastebuds, especially if you're taking part in Veganuary.

Grab a vegan burger

If you're in the mood for a burger but are trying to avoid meat then Hache has the answer. In collaboration with THIS, it has launched two new mouth-watering vegan burgers - the V.L.T and the THIS ISN'T CANADIEN. The latter consists of a Beyond Meat vegan patty, plant-based THIS bacon, Rubies in the Rubble mustard mayo, tomato, rocket, red onion and Violife Cheddar all sandwiched between a toasted ciabatta bun. Make sure you book a trip to the store in your diary for January when you can buy one vegan burger and get a second for just £1!

WHEN: January 2020

WHERE: Stores across London. Try 147 Curtain Rd, Hackney, London EC2A 3QE

For more information visit hacheburgers.com

Watch 1917 at the cinema

WATCH: The official trailer

Do you love a good drama? If the answer is yes, then you'll want to find time to head to the cinema to see 1917, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Colin Firth. Follow two young British soldiers in World War One as they venture into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades, including one of their brothers.

WHEN: Showing from 10 January at Curzon Sea Containers

WHERE: Curzon Sea Containers, 20 Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PD

For more information visit curzonseacontainers.com

The Tiger who Came to Tea exhibition

Enjoy a family day out at Osterley Park and House to see The Tiger Who Came to Tea 50th anniversary exhibition. It will bring Judith Kerr's 1968 classic which was originally written as a bedtime story for her own children. The exhibition will explore Judith’s childhood, display some of her illustrations and celebrate some of our favourite stories. Young children will love dressing up and making tea with the tiger himself before heading on a special activity trail in the garden and refuelling with some of the Tiger’s favourite treats in the Café.

WHEN: 11 - 22 January

WHERE: Jersey Rd, Isleworth, London TW7 4RB

For more information visit nationaltrust.org.uk

Try Wagamama's new vegan dish

In time for Veganuary, Wagamama has added a new dish to their vegan menu following the launch of its popular vegan egg last year. The vegan tuna is made with dehydrated watermelon which is served hot and dressed with a miso sesame sauce. While the texture is similar to tuna sashimi, it tastes like watermelon. If that's not tasty enough, it also comes with white rice with soy seasoning, pickled radish, kale and tender stem broccoli and an avocado, edamame and tofu guacamole.

WHEN: From January 2020

WHERE: Stores across London. Try 14a Irving Street, Leicester Square, London WC2H 7AU

For more information visit wagamama.com

Disco Yoga and brunch

Combine a night out with exercise and food with Disco Yoga's Boulevard brunch. Start your Saturday morning the right way by trying flow yoga sequences to some disco classics before sitting down to a delicious brunch. In the mood for a relaxing day? Add on bottomless Prosecco for an extra £10. Don't forget to whip out your best spandex for the occasion, you might even win the best-dressed prize.

WHEN: Saturday 11 January from 10:15 am

WHERE: 6 Walker's Court, Soho W1F 0BT

For more information visit boulevardtheatre.co.uk

Sing along to Dirty Dancing

Let's start with the fancy dress part! Let's face it, we've always wanted an excuse to dress up as Baby and try out some of the show's iconic dance moves, and now it's socially acceptable! The Prince Charles Cinema is hosting an interactive version of classic 1987 film Dirty Dancing where you can get involved by singing and dancing. So warm up your vocals, sing along to the soundtrack and make full use of the props.

WHEN: Friday 10 January

WHERE: Prince Charles Cinema, 7 Leicester Pl, London WC2H 7BY

For more information visit princecharlescinema.com

See furry friends at The LondonCats Cat Extravaganza

Cat-lovers listen up! The LondonCats Cat Extravaganza's international show is back this weekend and it's worth the trip to Surrey. As well as seeing hundreds of furry friends, you can also attend a book signing with James Bowen and A Streetcat Named Bob and witness the international competition with over 200 cats.

WHEN: 10 - 12 January 2020

WHERE: Sandown Park, Portsmouth Rd, Esher KT10 9AJ

For more information visit londoncats.org.uk

