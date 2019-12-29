10 best ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in London: from fireworks to masquerade parties Ring in 2020 at these fabulous events…

London is one of the most amazing places to celebrate not only the end of 2019 but also the end of the decade. As well as watching the iconic fireworks light up some of the city's landmarks, there is also a white night, masquerade party and Christmas pudding ice cream to enjoy. If you're still undecided where you should be as we head into 2020, take a look at some of these fabulous New Year's Eve events…

Masquerade party in Mayfair

Everyone loves to have an excuse to dress up, especially during the festive season. Glam up your traditional party dress with a mask for a masquerade party at Pucci in Mayfair. Sip on champagne and indulge in a three-course dinner including beef carpaccio, lobster with garlic butter and peach bellini ice cream before toasting to the New Year at midnight. Dinner and dressing up, what's not to love?

WHERE: Pucci, 39 Maddox St, Mayfair, London W1S 1PP

Tickets cost £150. For more information visit maddoxclub.com

Feast at STK London

New Year's Eve is the chance to enjoy one last feast before the resolutions kick in and we address our less-than-ideal Christmas diet. So use it wisely and taste the Devon crab salad or 28 dry-aged Scottish rib-eye from head chef Dimitrios Niarchos' NYE Specials menu. If that's not enough, order the STK Bubbles which is a vodka and pink bubble gum concoction with Moët & Chandon as you listen to the DJ countdown to midnight.

WHERE: STK London, 336-337 Strand, London WC2R 1HA

For more information visit stksteakhouse.com

White party at Bala Baya

Forget about the dark winter colours and the festive sparkles, grab your best white outfit and head down to this New Year’s Eve. The white night, which pays homage to Tel Aviv’s White Nights ‘Laila Lavan Festival’, will feature Israeli-inspired feasting dishes, free-flowing drinks and a live DJ set. Chef Eran Tibi is offering prawn baklava, crispy and sticky chicken thighs and Turkish Gazoz.

WHERE: Bala Baya, Arch 25, Old Union Yard Arches, 229 Union St, London SE1 0LR

Tickets cost £85. For more information visit balabaya.co.uk

Indulge in Japanese at Zuma

Start 2020 at Zuma in Knightsbridge as it holds its first New Year’s Eve party. Enjoy traditional Japanese flavours with marinated black cod and spicy beef tenderloin as you sip on a Rhubarb and Almond Cooler from the winter cocktail menu. Zuma’s Abu Dhabi resident DJ Lucas Moncorge is even flying in to play an eclectic live set.

WHERE: Zuma, 5 Raphael St, Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DL

For more information visit zumarestaurant.com

Play in a ball pit at Ballie Ballerson

Embrace your silly side this NYE at Ballie Ballerson, where you can get some fabulous Instagram snaps in the ball pit. Arrive adorned in your best glitter and sequins or get all glammed up by glitter artists. There will be live DJs, stunning drag queens and a glass of prosecco at midnight, as well as a separate disco day party the next day to help you power through that New Year's hangover. Who needs the ball to drop when you could be in an actual ball pit?

WHERE: 97-113 Curtain Rd, Hackney, London EC2A 3BS

For more information visit ballieballerson.com

Get in the 20s spirit in Mayfair

Throw it back to the 1920s as we head into 2020! Inspired by the roaring twenties, Mews of Mayfair is holding a party that would make Jay Gatsby proud. From showgirls to live music and a decadent 3-course menu, it's a party not to be missed. If you're still recovering from the Christmas food, attend the Flapper Cocktail Party for dancing, canapes and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. And don't forget the password to get into the late-night Prohibition Lounge.

WHERE: 10, Lancashire Court, New Bond Street, W1S 1EY

Tickets for early dinner costs £75, later dinner costs £125 and cocktail party costs £45. For more information visit mewsofmayfair.com

Try Christmas pudding ice cream at The Betterment

Everyone looks forward to New Year's for weeks, but it is always over too soon. Spread the celebrations over two days at The Biltmore Mayfair. The Betterment at the hotel will provide six delicious dishes such as Buccleuch beef fillet en croute with Perigord truffle sauce, and milk chocolate, cinnamon and mandarin choux as well as a live four-piece band and DJ. Return on New Year's Day for another feast, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth with a vanilla waffle with maple syrup, quince and Christmas pudding ice cream.

WHERE: 44 Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London W1K 2HP

For more information visit thebettermentmayfair.com

Celebrate at Petersham Nurseries

Surround yourself in florals as you feast on delicious food at La Goccia in the twinkling Floral Court in Covent Garden. The lunch menu, served 11.30 am – 4 pm, includes antipasti, wood-fired mains and a Baked chocolate tart with panettone ice cream to share. In the evening, enjoy a 4-course set dinner menu involving dishes like Jersey rock oysters, wild mushroom risotto and slow-cooked Haye Farm lamb shoulder. Delicious and photo-worthy!

WHERE:1 Floral Court, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9FB

Tickets cost £29.50 for lunch and £55 for dinner. For more information visit petershamnurseries.com

360-degree views of the London fireworks

Instead of standing in the cold for hours in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the fireworks, relax at Allegra at The Stratford with a special five-course tasting menu before heading up to the Alexander Gorlin Penthouse on the 41st floor. There, you will be rewarded with 360-degree views of the firework display as well as a glass of rosé Champagne. Finish off the evening with cocktails and music from resident DJ Charlie Dark at The Mezzanine. After all, it's worth ending this decade with a bang!

WHERE: The Stratford, 20 International Way, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 1FD

Tickets cost £75 for the later sitting with Penthouse access. For more information visit allegra-restaurant.com

Sing your heart out at Trader Vic’s

Live music, bandeoke and a DJ will help you test out your dance moves at tiki-themed bar and restaurant Trader Vic’s. As well as 80’s and 90’s themed entertainment, you can enjoy a 5-course table d’hôte menu with welcoming cocktails and toasting Champagne. And don't forget to pick out your best outfit and warm up your voice before you arrive, as there will be prizes for the best vocalist and fancy dress.

WHERE: 22 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1BE

For more information visit tradervicslondon.com

