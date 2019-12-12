Things to do in London this weekend: Kensington Palace movies, Christmas light tours & festive food markets The list goes on...

Are you short of things to do this weekend? If family Christmas parties and shopping for gifts isn't filling your time, there are plenty of London events to entertain the whole family. From Pinocchio on Ice, the Crisis Icebreaker and festive films at Kensington Palace, here is our list...

See a Christmas movie at Kensington Palace

Over the festive period, Luna Cinema is showing a number of classic Christmas movies, starting with Love Actually on Sunday. The Pavilion at Kensington Palace will be lit up with white lights in a magical winter cinema experience, complete with Prosecco, mulled wine and crepes. If the rom-com starring Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson isn't your favourite festive movie, you can also look forward to screenings of Elf, Home Alone and The Holiday.

WHEN: Love Actually is on 15 December, but other screenings are available until 22 December.

WHERE: Kensington Palace

For more information and to book tickets visit lunawintercinema.com/whats-on

Festive afternoon tea at the Intercontinental

Get into the Christmas spirit with this sumptuous afternoon tea created by Perrier-Jouet and London's swanky Intercontinental Hotel. The festive backdrop of the Wellington Lounge, complete with a pianist playing yuletide songs, makes this teatime experience the ultimate pre- or post-Christmas treat. Inspired by the 'Twelve Days of Christmas' carol, sweet treats such as a 'maids a milking' chocolate tarts and 'geese a laying' orange macarons will delight adults and children alike. A savoury starter of a partridge and pear pithivier goes down perfectly with a glass of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque and everything from the delicious sandwiches to the cranberry scones with clotted cream are a feast for the eyes and the mouth.

Upgrade your champagne afternoon tea to an all-you-can sip hour and a half experience for £94 per person. Tea is available at the Intercontinental Hotel every afternoon until 5 January 2020.

WHEN: Until 5 January 2020

WHERE: InterContinental London Park Lane

For more information visit parklane.intercontinental.com

Instagram an interactive art exhibition

For a more unusual weekend activity, experience the 15 uniquely decorated rooms of The Wonder Factory in Dalston. From a 250 square foot marshmallow swimming pool, to a confetti cyclone room, to blossom trees made with coloured macaroons, and a 3-meter wall of touch LED lamps, it's a great place to have fun and get some cool pictures. Who wouldn't want to document seeing a corridor of levitating balloons?

WHEN: 14 December 2019 - February 2020

WHERE: Unit B, Dalston Works, E8 2FQ

For more information visit thewonderfactory.co.uk

Feel Christmassy at the Rooftop St James

Wrap up warmly in a jumper and a big coat, then spend the evening snuggled up with blankets and outdoor heaters as you look out at the pretty sights of Trafalgar Square and beyond on the Rooftop St James. During this festive season, the restaurant has partnered with Veuve Clicquot to launch a Sky High Winter Chalet, complete with an amazing Alpine menu with everything from tasty pies to charcuterie boards, and is the perfect place to enjoy the stunning sights of London at night-time, particularly at Christmas!

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: 2 Spring Gardens, St. James's, London

Find out more about the rooftop experience on trafalgarstjames.com

Tuck into lobster and more at Fishworks

The fabulous new Covent Garden restaurant Fishworks is all about serving the freshest of fish and seafood, sourced from Devon and Cornwall's finest fish markets. Sounds good to you? Us too! The gorgeous restaurant does everything from classic dishes to contemporary seafood meals to try, so you can order anything you like from fresh oysters to a bowl of Bouillabaisse, mmm!

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: Fishworks Covent Garden, 2-4 Catherine St, Covent Garden, London

Book your tickets for the lobster experience at fishworks.co.uk

Try Nando’s festive gravy

Peri-peri fans rejoice! If you were bitterly disappointed to hear that Nando's had removed gravy from its menu last January, then you'll be thrilled to hear it's back. But hurry because it's only for a limited time! From wings to creamy mash, the PERi-PERi Chicken Gravy can be drizzled over almost anything. And if you're lucky, the Nando's truck may serve up free gravy and chips for 8 hours in your town on 13 December. Just another reason to love the festive time of year!

WHEN: 28 November - 31 December

WHERE: Nando's across the UK

For more information visit nandos.co.uk

READ: Best London Christmas events: from Tiffany & Co's ice skating rink to Winter Wonderland

Watch Pinocchio on Ice

Skating skills not up to scratch? Leave it to the professionals and enjoy a family trip to Alexandra Palace to see Pinocchio on Ice. The two-hour performance features traditional and modern music, as well as a vocal performance from a West End star. It's the perfect day out to entertain both children and adults alike.

WHEN: 13 - 16 December 2019

WHERE: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY

For more information visit alexandrapalace.com

Enjoy your first Christmas dinner of the year

London's playful restaurant, Hello Darling, is teaming up with their theatrical neighbours, The Old Vic, to lay on a fun Christmas menu in celebration of their performance A Christmas Carol. Experience Hello Darling's darling Dickensian inspired Christmas dinner (expect the likes of figgy pudding with brandy cream!), followed by a house party upstairs in Darling House, where there will be a gin punch and Christmas carolling with a party twist.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 131 Waterloo Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8UR

Book a table here, hellodarling.london

Take a dip in chilly water for charity

While many look forward to winter and the exciting Christmas period, it can be a difficult time of year for some. Help raise money for homelessness charity Crisis by taking an icy plunge into Brockwell Lido on Saturday. Brave the cold alone, gather your friends and even rock your best fancy dress while you swim the width of the pool. The £28.87 entry fee will provide someone with warmth, hot food and advice at one of the Crisis at Christmas centres.

WHEN: 14 December 2019, 11am-2pm

WHERE: Brockwell Lido

For more information visit crisis.org.uk

Tour London's Christmas lights by bus

Why brave the rain and sore feet that come with wandering around the capital's prettiest Christmas lights when you could see it all from the warmth and comfort of a vintage bus? Watch a festive film screening while the kids enjoy some crafts in Covent Garden before boarding the bus to sing along to some carols as you take in London's festive decorations. From Embankment to Trafalgar Square, Regent Street and Strand, there will be plenty of photo opportunities on the hour-long tour.

WHEN: 14 - 15 December 2019. Family tours from 2:30pm and adults-only from 8:30pm.

WHERE: Covent Garden

For more information visit ltmuseum.co.uk

Indulge at a festive food market

Grab a free pud from the Christmas Pudding Tree at Cow Cross Yard’s ‘Puds and Trees’ themed festive food market, and enjoy the mystery of what flavour you'll pick! But hurry because the free puds are first come first served. The three-day event also offers foodies a selection of seasonal treats as well as some great Instagram opportunities with the urban forest's twinkling lights.

WHEN: 13 December 2019, 11am-2.30pm

WHERE: Cowcross Yards, 9-13 Cowcross St, London EC1M 6DR

For more information visit cowcrossyards.co.uk

SEE: UK Christmas markets you have to visit in 2019