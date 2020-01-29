Made In Chelsea’s Toff rode the tube to the NTAs last night before getting the bus home It’s not the first time that the reality star has encountered a travel drama

Last night’s National Television awards brought more travel drama for Made in Chelsea star, Georgia Toffolo as an unlucky turn of events left her riding the tube to last night’s award show. Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty managed to see the funny side of things as she posed in her designer gown on the London underground, writing “My chariot didn’t arrive so Cinderella is stuck on the tube again!!” Less than ideal, while Toff’s mode of travel may have lacked the glitz and glam typical of an awards show, the 25-year-old nonetheless brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Modelling a plunging two-tone ball gown complete with matching headband, Toff channelled Bridgitte Bardot as she swept her layered locks into a sixties-style bouffant, complete with silver diamond earrings and babydoll pink lips. The reality star’s retro-inspired gown, fitted with a black bodice and mint-green satin skirt was one of our favourite looks of the night, and no doubt caught the attention of passers by as she boarded the underground at Knightsbridge. Stopping for a hilarious photo with London commuters, Toff was more than happy to pose with a group of women, pretending to drink from a bottle of wine as she headed to the O2.

It’s not the first time that the Made In Chelsea alum has encountered a travel-related drama, as in December last year Toff found herself detained at Male International airport in the Maldives. Toff explained via Instagram that she had been detained after two pages had been discovered missing from her passport. Sharing a tearful video, she pleaded with her followers saying, “I don’t know what else to do I have been here for hours. I am not allowed to board a flight home because of my damaged passport but I am also not allowed to leave the airport. Please help." Released from the immigration detention centre later that day, Toff’s recent NTAs travel drama marks yet another bout of bad luck for the lovable blonde - this girl officially needs a break!

