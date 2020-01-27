How incredible did Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's recent holiday look? The couple joined Mark's family in Jamaica to soak up the sunshine and celebrate his 33rd birthday, and they delighted fans by documenting their luxurious gifted break on social media. Set on a two-mile stretch of white sandy beach and nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve, Sandals South Coast is a five-star resort complete with an overwater bar, three pools and bonfire areas that light up the beach at night. It looks as though they stepped straight into paradise!

Former Our Girl actress Michelle provided fans with a glimpse inside one of the pools, which was lined with palm trees and set against the backdrop of the vast Caribbean Sea. Could you think of a more serene destination to relax in? From the pictures, it appears that the couple stayed in one of the Overwater Bungalows which features vaulted ceilings, glass floor panels, custom crafted king-size beds and spa-style bathrooms with a walk-in rain shower. The luxury continues outside, with an extended sun deck, a tranquillity soaking tub for two, over-water hammocks and even a butler service.

MORE: The high street wedding makeup buys loved by celebrity brides – from just £5

Posing for a picture in a little black bikini with her long dark hair styled in beach waves, Michelle showed off the vast views from her room. "As long as I have sun, sea and views like these I’m happy... oh and good food... and a cocktail, preferably a pina colada," she wrote. Her sister-in-law Natalya Wright commented: "Best holiday," while another fan added: "Looks like a dream I love the beach."

Luckily, the 32-year-old brunette beauty didn't have to wait long to get her hands on a holiday drink. Former TOWIE star Mark, 33, shared a sweet snap of the pair cuddling up together to watch the sunset over the water with cocktails in hand. In the heartfelt caption, he said: "Happiness summed up in 1 pic. Living, Laughing, Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special."

The celebrations didn't stop there! Mark took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself holding a tray full of exotic drinks, joking: "That's what I think of dry Jan," before his sister shared a video of the birthday boy busting out some moves on the dancefloor.

READ: Ronan Keating's pregnant wife Storm shares incredible photos of amazing trip to the desert