Few people can pull off a glamorous poolside look while battling with the hot sun, but pregnant Storm Keating appeared to have no problem with the heat as she relaxed on holiday with her husband Ronan Keating and their little boy Cooper. Following their gorgeous family holiday to the idyllic island of Vomo in Fiji over New Year, the trio have once again served up some serious holiday envy by jetting off to Dubai.

They are staying in Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, which is five-star luxury beach resort inspired by palaces of Continental Europe located on Palm Jumeirah. And it certainly looks like it! Storm showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed in a pink bikini and sunglasses beside the stunning pool area with the incredible palace-like architecture of the hotel looming in the background.

As well as making use of the lagoon pool, 500-metre private beach and huge wellness centre with 23 treatment rooms, Storm and Ronan can also relax knowing there's a Little Kingdom Kid's Club offering arts and crafts, sports, PlayStation and face painting should they need some quality time together as a couple.

However, a snap Storm posted to Instagram suggested they haven't had any problems keeping Cooper entertained. In the picture, the two-year-old looked engrossed in his game of mini golf wearing a pale blue shirt, denim shorts and a matching blue cap as he carried his red golf putter and blue ball. Her followers rushed to the comments section to shower Cooper with compliments, with one writing: "Such a wee cutie," while another said: "Just like his daddy" and a third added: "That young man is going to be the most travelled person in the universe!"

And the evening entertainment looked equally as dreamy! The family headed to the heart of the Arabian Desert for a unique dining experience at Sonara camp. From the fairy lights hanging overhead to the heaters keeping diners warm and the lanterns illuminating the desert, the experience looked magical.

To top it off, Cooper looked thrilled to accompany his dad to watch a bird of prey handler, experience a camel ride and toast marshmallows on the fire.

