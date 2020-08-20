Where Prince William and Kate Middleton like to eat, shop and drink in Norfolk The Cambridges have been living at Anmer Hall since March

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been residing at their country home Anmer Hall since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Prince William and Kate based themselves in Norfolk when their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were babies, their permanent residence is at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, London.

The Cambridges have been able to enjoy family time away from the city over the past five months, as well as carrying out their royal duties remotely. While it has not been confirmed when William and Kate may return to London, HELLO! has taken a look at some of the couple's favourite places in Norfolk, from pubs and restaurants to shopping haunts.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning country home revealed: see inside Anmer Hall

The Rose & Crown pub, Snettisham

William with the pub's owners and staff in the garden

The Duke enjoyed a pint of cider at the 600-year-old Rose & Crown when it recently reopened after lockdown measures were eased. During his visit, he revealed that he had brought his young family to the pub and that the children had enjoyed the garden's play-area in the past.

Burnham Market

The Duchess has been spotted shopping in the quaint English village on numerous occasions over the years and she recently enjoyed a fun family activity with George, Charlotte and Louis in the town.

The royal mum took the children to Mable's Paint Pot during the school holidays – a ceramic craft and pot painting centre "where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting".

Mable's Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop, looks like an ideal setting to spend a few hours, with pretty bright pink doors and shutters that are surrounded by colourful flowers.

The Cambridge have also been spotted at the Burnham Market Horse Trials with Mike and Zara Tindall in recent years, where the young royals have enjoyed the fun fair.

MORE: Kate Middleton's quirky holiday activity with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed

Fakenham Garden Centre

Kate shopped at the garden centre

Kate surprised customers at Fakenham Garden Centre in June, when she dropped in to show her support for local businesses. As she shopped for seeds and plants for her family, she told owners Martin and Jennie Turner that her children love visiting garden centres.

The Duchess said George loves playing with Venus fly trap plants and that he and his siblings have been growing tomato plants at home. "They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they're as tall as them," she added during her visit.

Smiths The Bakers

William picked up some treats for his children

William picked up some pain au chocolats and croissants from the bakery in King's Lynn during an official visit in June 2020. Smiths, which has been in business since 1971, has a royal warrant, meaning it supplies goods or services to the households of the Queen, Prince Philip or Prince Charles.

The King’s Head Hotel, Great Bircham

Fellow diners were stunned when William and Kate sat down for a meal at the local country house hotel in 2014. Reports at the time said they picked the same meal of grilled fillet of black bream with roasted Mediterranean vegetables, baby spinach, marinated olives and oven-dried tomatoes with arrabiata sauce. William then ordered two scoops of vanilla ice cream with two spoons for him and his wife to share.

The family-run King's Head Hotel was built in the Edwardian era but boasts sleek contemporary facilities. It's also conveniently close to the Queen's Sandringham estate.

The Dabbling Duck pub, Great Massingham

The Dabbling Duck pictured in 2009

Located by the village green, the country pub is said to be a favourite of Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry. The royal brothers have reportedly enjoyed Sunday lunches at the restaurant in the past and William has also been spotted dining at the Dabbling Duck with Kate. As well as a locally sourced menu, the pub also has its own accommodation in the form of eight cosy rooms.

MORE: The royal family's go-to pubs revealed

The Crown Inn pub, East Rudham

In February 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a kid-free evening at The Crown Inn in East Rudham, which is situated a short drive from Amner Hall. The quaint country inn boasts a mix of period features and chic modern style, and is popular with locals and visitors alike. A pub regular said that they enjoyed a drink at the bar before sitting down for dinner, and left at around 10.30pm, no doubt to get back to their children.

Holt high street

Holt's picturesque high street

Before the arrival of William and Kate's first child Prince George in 2013, the Duchess was spotted visiting an antiques shop in the market town of Holt with a group of friends. Kate spent time browsing The Mews Antique Emporium and has been spotted shopping on the high street regularly in the past.

Snettisham Park

The Duchess enjoyed a fun day out with her first-born George at the petting zoo in 2015, just before the arrival of baby sister Charlotte. The farm in King's Lynn is just a short drive from Anmer Hall and also has its own deer safari.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.