Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a short staycation on the Isles of Scilly with their three children earlier this week. Now the place they stayed has been revealed – and it's as beautiful as you might expect.

As reported in The Mail on Sunday, the royal couple and Princes George, seven, Louis, two and Princess Charlotte, five, spent their break at Dolphin House, a property owned by Prince Charles.

The residence boasts six bedrooms and is located on Tresco, a tiny island which William will one day inherit from his father. This wasn't the Duke's first visit to Dolphin House, and royal fans will no doubt remember he was photographed there in 1989, alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

In August 2016, William made an official visit to the Scilly Isles and promised that he would be back again soon. The easing of lockdown restrictions made this summer the perfect time for the Cambridges to travel to the car-free island, where they were spotted talking to locals and no doubt made the most of Dolphin House's proximity to the beach.

All good things must come to an end, however, and on Friday the family returned to Norfolk, so that William could host a special outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on the lawn of Sandringham House on Saturday. The event was designed to raise awareness of the Heads Up mental health campaign set up by the Duke and Duchess, who are both passionate advocates for mental health causes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an official visit to the Isles of Scilly in 2016

Ahead of the game, football fan William shared a hilarious confession about his three children, as he opened up about his reaction to Aston Villa's victory over West Ham last Sunday.

The Prince said: "The nerves were the worst I've ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off." Sounds like they all needed a nice holiday!

