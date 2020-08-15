Kate Middleton's quirky holiday activity with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed The Cambridge's are currently in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found a quirky way to keep their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertained over the holidays.

The family-of-five appear to have taken up painting – but with a twist – as they continue to ride out the coronavirus pandemic at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

According to Twitter user @kateroyalcloset, the Cambridge's were spotted at Mable's Paint Pot in Burnham Market, North Norfolk, on Saturday – a ceramic craft and pot painting centre "where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting".

Mabel's Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop, looks like an ideal setting to spend a few hours, with pretty bright pink doors and shutters that are surrounding by colourful flowers.

The Cambridge's enjoyed an afternoon painting at Mabel's Paint Pot

It's possible that the family enjoyed painting a variety of pots from the store's "extensive range of blank bisque items". George, Charlotte and Louis had a choice of painting mugs, plates, bowls, jugs or cups. Or it's possible they brought a treasured item with them that they could personalise in-store.

But it's not just ceramic pot painting on offer – there's also decopatch, which is the simple process of covering things with decorative paper, meaning the young royals and their parents could have turned anything into a work of art!

Kate and William are renowned for being hands-on parents with their three children. The couple are said to schedule their royal engagements around the school run and before the summer break, they were homeschooling George and Charlotte during lockdown.

According to royal biography Finding Freedom – which charts the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – Kate and William enjoy an "equal partnership."

It says William is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children - including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework. He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did."

