Obsessed with Emily in Paris? Us too - and Lily Collins' new show has us head over heels for the City of Love. Traipsing around the French capital in her colourful co-ords and bright berets, Emily's Insta-worthy snaps of the city are giving us major travel envy. Armed with a vintage phone case and of course, her basic Eiffel Tower bag charm, the fashionista takes us on an unforgettable tour of Paris. From her Audrey Hepburn moment at the Palais Garnier to meeting Mindy at the Jardin du Palais Royal, step into a pair of Emily's rather fabulous shoes and explore the show's favourite French haunts.

Jardin du Palais Royal

Everybody needs a Mindy in their life, and Emily meets hers in the Jardin du Palais Royal. Fronted by the 17th-century palace, boxed hedges frame the garden, drawing eyes to the neoclassical fountain at its centre. Breathtakingly beautiful, it's hardly surprising that this rural retreat was selected as the backdrop for Mindy's soulful rendition of La Vie En Rose.

Place de l'Estrapade

Emily's fifth-floor apartment is located in the Place de l'Estrapade – a square in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. Within walking distance is Gabriel's beloved restaurant as well as the bakery which sells Emily's favourite pastries.

Palais Garnier

Channelling Audrey Hepburn à la Funny Face, Emily heads to the Palais Garner to confront Pierre Cadault (and discuss the ending of Gossip Girl). Arriving at the opulent venue in the dreamiest designer gown and a bejewelled headpiece, our favourite heroine ascends the marble staircase, gazing up at the grand foyer's painted ceilings – J'adore.

Pont Alexandre III Bridge

Sexy or sexist? Emily ponders this question while shooting a perfume ad atop the Pont Alexandre III bridge. Described as one of the most emblematic bridges in all of Paris, it offers panoramic views of the River Seine as well as the Eiffel Tower. A popular filming location, you might recognise it from Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris and the James Bond classic, A View To a Kill.

Monnaie de Paris

Pierre Cadault holds his groundbreaking fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris. Founded in 864 AD, it still stands as one of Paris' oldest institutions and it's also the world's oldest continually running Mint.

Atelier des Lumières

If you're not team Emily and Gabriel, we can't be friends. Attending an immersive show at the Atelier des Lumières alongside Gabriel's girlfriend Camille (awkward), the pair gaze up at Van Gogh's Starry Night painting which has been projected around the room.