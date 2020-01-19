Rochelle Humes parties with her friends during luxury girls holiday to Paris The This Morning presenter's hotel had views of the Eiffel Tower...

In the absence of your own winter holiday to look forward to, at least you can sit back and dream about the enviable breaks celebrities are posting about on their social media. Rochelle Humes is the most recent star to make us green with envy with her holiday snaps after she has jetted off to Paris with her friends.

Despite the romantic holiday destination, the This Morning presenter left her husband Marvin Humes and their two daughters Alaia and Valentina behind as she enjoyed a girls weekend that involved dinner, dancing and sightseeing.

Rochelle, 30, gave fans a peek inside her luxury hotel which boasts white marble interiors and sweeping staircases in the lobby, while her room has stunning views across the city and the iconic Eiffel Tower. Her room is decorated with intricate blue and white carved walls, a plush white sofa, and a huge mirror that the mother-of-two likely used to get ready for her night out.

In a picture she posted to Instagram, Rochelle can be seen all glammed up wearing a gold floral Magda Butrym bodysuit paired with black tailored trousers, matching black Gianvito Rossi heels and a Chanel bag. "A night in Paris…" she captioned the picture, and fans were quick to compliment her on her outfit. One wrote: "You stunner," while another said: "Outfit goals" and a third added: "Love your hair."

During the evening, she dined on a selection of delicious dishes at Italian restaurant Noto Paris, including tomato spaghetti and a couscous and pomegranate salad. Aside from the food, she appeared to have an amazing time as she shared hilarious videos of the audience singing along to live music and her friend dancing around with a lampshade balancing on her head.

On Sunday, she joked that the fun night out had taken its toll on her, captioning an Instagram photo: "Not feeling as fresh as I'd hoped on a Sunday morning in Paris…". Despite her comment, she looked fabulous as she wrapped up warm in a white roll neck jumper layered underneath a £19.99 black denim jumpsuit from high-street store New Look and patent heeled boots.

