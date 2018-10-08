Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's honeymoon at £13,000 a night Paris hotel The newlyweds are living the dream!

Talk about the trip of a lifetime! Gwyneth Paltrow and new husband Brad Falchuk are enjoying a tour around Europe on their honeymoon, embracing the beginnings of newlywed life in what is said to be one of the world’s most exclusive hotels.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony at the end of September, started their trip in in Italy, with Gwyneth taking to Instagram to share a photo of the "Umbrian Sunset." They have since travelled on to Paris, where they spent the weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, one of the most expensive hotels in the world.

Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a glimpse inside her lavish honeymoon suite

Honeymooning in style, the couple appeared to have stayed in one of the Presidential Suites, which costs around £13,000 a night. And Gwyneth couldn’t resist taking fans on a tour of their lavish suite in an Instagram Stories post, writing: "Honeymoon suite! Wow!" It’s no wonder the newly-married star was impressed; the suite has a marble and crystal bathroom with rainfall shower, a Turkish bath, separate living room, as well as a huge bedroom.

The mum-of-two also shared a photo of herself standing in the entrance to the hotel, wrapped up in a long black coat and trousers while she stood next to a beautiful floral display. "Bonjour les fleurs! My favourite flower installation always in the lobby of @fsparis."

The mum-of-two is on honeymoon in Paris with Brad Falchuk

While Gwyneth and Brad could be forgiven for not wanting to leave the comforts of their hotel, which boasts a spa, swimming pool, three Michelin star restaurants, and wine cellar, it appears they have taken the opportunity to explore some Parisian landmarks. On Monday, the newlyweds paid a visit to the Louis Vuitton Foundation, an art museum located just a couple of miles away from their hotel.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Hamptons, with a guest list rumoured to have included Gwyneth's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr, director Steven Spielberg and her friend of 20 years, actress Cameron Diaz.

