Earlier in December, Kim Kardashian and her famous family jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a luxury festive holiday, and on Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared some new photos of their getaway.

The mother-of-three could be seen posing in a hot tub with Kim's eldest daughter North, and Kourtney looked sensational in a fluorescent green bikini.

Behind Kourtney and North a camera crew was visible, suggesting that the Kardashian/Jenner clan was filming for their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians while holidaying in the mountains.

Kourtney shared the photo on Instagram

Kourtney, 41, sweetly captioned the picture: "My Northie," and fans were quick to leave kind comments below the Poosh founder's photo.

"I love how each of you love and care for each other's children as if they're your own," said one.

"Prettiest photo of you ever," added another, with a third writing: "You look so young and fresh, Kourt!"

Kim's Christmas look

Although the Kardashians annual Christmas party did not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous bunch did manage to have a small, intimate gathering at home California, with the famous sisters dressing to the nines for the occasion.

But it was Kim that stole the show in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture leather bodice that featured built in abs.

Boasting a super-hero style six-pack, Kim paired the show-stopping piece with a matching green silk velvet skirt designed by the Italian fashion house's artistic director, Daniel Roseberry.

Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Kim wrote: "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate [with] just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

