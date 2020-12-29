Kim Kardashian's home cinema has to be seen to be believed – photos The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uses it for a very important purpose

Kim Kardashian West has shared a series of photos taken in her incredible home theatre. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram with the snaps as she watched All My Life, a romance film in which a newly-engaged couple face a race against time to get married as one is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The photos showed an enormous screen spanning the width of one wall, as well as large grey cushions for seating and a wooden bench between rows where Kim had positioned snacks and a bottle of water.

Kim Kardashian's home cinema

Kim previously said the "theatre" was the best room in the house for selfies because it's dark and she can use a flash light for photographs. She has also billed the bathroom as a good space for photos, saying: "The lighting in the bathroom is so good, the whole ceiling is just one giant light. It smooths out all cellulite. I start the day feeling so good about myself. And then I go into the closet and I realise it was just the lighting. Everyone's eyes need that kind of lighting."

Kim Kardashian's home cinema has cushions for seating

The home is worth £16million and is located in the sought-after location of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles. Kim shares the property with her husband Kanye and their children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

Both Kim and Kanye often share glimpses inside, and especially so during the coronavirus pandemic when they have spent more time indoors than ever before. The interiors follow a minimal aesthetic, with direction from expert Axel Vervoordt. A white, cream and grey colour scheme runs throughout, with wooden accents seen in the floor, and furniture such as a dining table and various side tables.

"Our lives are so hectic, there's always so much going on that I love to come home to full simplicity," Kim explained of her design choices. "It's so calming to me."

