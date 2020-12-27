Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason transforms appearance in adorable photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are the proud parents to three young children, and have been enjoying spending quality time with them over the festive period.

During the weekend, Scott shared an adorable throwback photo of himself giving his oldest son Mason, 11, a new hairstyle while at home in LA.

In the picture, Mason was seated as his dad combed gel through his hair, creating a sleek look. "Silky smooth," Scott wrote alongside the image.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates her garden during the pandemic

Fans were quick to comment on the cute photo, with one writing: "Aww he was so little," while another one wrote: "He is your twin." A third added: "I'm seeing double!"

Kourtney and Scott are also parents to daughter Penelope and son Reign, who recently turned six on the same day as Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason with dad Scott Disick

While the coronavirus pandemic has meant that everyone's Christmas plans were different this year, the Kardashians looked to have still made the most of the occasion, with Kourtney throwing her annual Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas mansion.

The Poosh founder usually invites her famous friends and extended family, with guests in the past having included Jennifer Lopez and Sia.

Kourtney and Scott with their three children

However, this year, it was just immediate family present, including Kourtney's famous siblings and her nieces and nephews, as well as momager Kris Jenner.

The doting mum shared some fun pictures from Christmas on social media too, including one of Reign looking excited after opening a giant Bride of Chucky doll.

The former couple are still the best of friends

Kourtney and Scott successfully co-parent their kids and have remained on good terms since their split, even going on holiday together on several occasions.

Kourtney opened up about their parenting experience during the coronavirus lockdown earlier in the year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even admitted during an Instagram Live in April that co-parenting has been "nice".

Mason and Kourtney on holiday prior to the pandemic

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house," she said.

