Kim Kardashian's four children were likely showered with gifts over Christmas, but there was one present that has left the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star annoyed with her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a photo taken inside her bathroom at her £16million home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which saw her bathtub transform into a blank canvas for her kids to show off their artistic skills.

"Thanks to whichever sister gave my kids this art set for Christmas! So appreciate your generosity. My stone bathtub really is really grateful," she captioned the snap. It showed the grey surface covered with what appears to be a puppy, a person on a skateboard and other drawings in orange, blue and purple crayons.

The reality TV star shares North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, with husband Kanye West, but Kim didn't divulge who was responsible for the mess.

The family home features minimalistic décor throughout, with rapper Kanye working with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors. Kim has previously described it as a "minimal monastery" in its style, but the white, cream and grey colour scheme may have changed following their children's latest gift!

Kim's four kids redecorated her bathtub using their new Christmas presents

The SKIMS founder – who is worth an estimated $600million – also recently revealed a magical Christmas dollhouse from her own childhood has been passed down to the next generation of Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

"You guys, this house gets me every time. My mom and dad had this in our kitchen when I was growing up, and there are four stories, and each kid got to have their own story," Kim said while sharing a look inside each perfectly decorated room in the miniature home.

"We would go and get this little furniture and order it, and Kourtney got it from my mom, but I loved this house so much, and it just brings back the best memories," she added.

