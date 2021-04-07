Discover the secrets behind royal gardens: from Frogmore House to Sandringham The Queen's head gardeners reveal all...

The Queen owns many royal gardens, all of which are an immaculate spectacle of delight. Featuring rambling roses, perfectly lined lawns, fragrant beds of seasonal flowers and lush, vibrant greenery, the Queen and many other senior members of the royal family are known for their love of horticulture.

The royals employ teams of talented gardeners to maintain the gardens at each of their homes, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle and Highgrove House, to stunning effect.

WATCH: The Queen shares a glimpse inside the Buckingham Palace gardens

The National Garden Scheme’s spring collection of online talks provides behind-the-scenes glimpses of some of the country’s most beautiful heritage gardens. For the first time, in an exclusive ticketed event, you can join the Queen's head gardeners from the Royal gardens at Frogmore House and Sandringham and discover the secrets of the historic delights of the green oasis.

Frogmore: Her Majesty The Queen’s Private Garden at Windsor

Tuesday 20th April, 7pm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lucky enough to have the extensive grounds of Frogmore House and Gardens on their doorstep should they choose to spend time in the UK at Frogmore Cottage. The garden of elegant Frogmore House, hidden away in Windsor Great Park within walking distance of the castle, has been a favourite retreat for successive queens from George III’s wife, Queen Charlotte, who laid out the present garden, to Queen Victoria who built the royal mausoleum in the garden.

Although it is no longer an occupied royal residence, Frogmore House and Garden is frequently used by the Royal Family for private entertaining.

For tickets, visit: ngs.org.uk

Sandringham: a much-loved royal country garden

Tuesday 11 May, 7pm

The Queen's Norfolk retreat, Sandringham House, is set within 24 hectares of plush greenery. Ever since the estate at Sandringham was purchased by King Edward VII when he was Prince of Wales in 1862, it has been a favourite country home for the royal family where the garden plays an integral part.

Providing a spacious setting for the great house, with majestic trees and lakes and views to the village church on one side, the garden today is full of a secret history.

For tickets, visit: ngs.org.uk

