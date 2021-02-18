We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen is never seen without one of her trusty Launer London bags on her arm and reportedly owns a staggering 200 of them. But do you know what the monarch always keeps in her handbag when she travels?

DISCOVER: How to make Queen’s favourite chocolate cake - see simple recipe

While Her Majesty hasn't gone far over the past year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, she has reportedly long been a fan of carrying a special germ-free gadget everywhere she goes.

Queen Elizabeth II apparently keeps a suction cup in her handbag for when she's on the move, allowing her to never place her bag directly on the floor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen reunites with Prince William in sweet footage

An eye-witness who was lucky enough to dine with The Queen at Buckingham Palace previously recalled the details in an interview with The Lady magazine.

READ MORE: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

"I watched the Queen open her handbag and remove a white suction cup and discreetly spit into it", the guest said. "The Queen then attached the cup to the underside of the table. The cup had a hook on it, and she attached her handbag to it."

The Queen never places her handbag on the floor

While the Queen does this so her handbag is always tucked away discreetly out of sight and doesn't cause offence at the dinner table, we can't help but think how genius this is in the age of COVID-19.

If you want to dine like a royal the next time we're allowed out to a restaurant, we've tracked down these top-rated portable suction cups on Amazon.

Suction Cup Hooks £6.99, Amazon

Meanwhile, The Queen is said to have an unusual remedy for jetlag when she travels - barley sugar.

"What the Queen is doing by having barley sugar is essentially using her body’s sugar metabolic pathways to help adjust her body clock," Nick Knight, a specialist in lifestyle medicine, told the Telegraph.

The sweets are often described as 'travel sweets' as they are said to help alleviate the feeling of travel sickness.

DISCOVER: THIS is why the Queen carries her handbag indoors

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.