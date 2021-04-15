What countries can you travel to from the UK this year? The traffic light system explained

With winter and lockdown almost out the way and a vaccine programme rolling out at break-neck speed, minds are turning to summer holidays. Can we have them? And where can we go? Before you start dreaming of Greek islands and endless feta salads or the French Riviera, you need to understand the rules and how international travel might open up in the coming months.

Here’s our guide to planning and booking a break for summer 2021.

When can we go on holiday from the UK?

Right now, there’s still a travel ban in the UK, meaning non-essential international travel is illegal. Booking your summer holiday, though, is not against the law and could offer something to look forward to in the coming months.

However, it does come with some complications, as the government recently announced the new traffic light system for determining which countries are ‘safe’ for travel, and there is still no date for which holidays abroad will be allowed again. We do know, though, that it won’t be any sooner than May 17.

What is the travel traffic light system?

The traffic light system is being used to indicate which countries are safest for international travel and each different level (red, amber and green) will come with different restrictions. Essentially, the system will dictate which restrictions apply for each country, including whether you need to self-isolate, a test before you return to the UK and tests on arrival.

Green countries

The restrictions for green countries are the lowest. To travel to and return from any country on the ‘green list’ you’ll need to:

Fill in a passenger locator form before returning home

Take a pre-departure test

Take a PCR test two days after your return

Amber countries

Amber countries are deemed relatively risky for travel, and so the restrictions are tighter. To travel to and return from a country on the ‘amber list’ you’ll need to:

Fill in a passenger locator form before returning home

Take a pre-departure test

Self-isolate for 10 days at home

Take a PCR test two days and eight days after your return, or use the ‘test to release’ scheme to cut your isolation short

Red countries

Red countries will come with the most stringent restrictions, most important of which is the mandatory hotel quarantine. For travel to and from ‘red list’ countries you’ll need to:

Fill in a passenger locator form before returning home

Take a pre-departure test

Spend 10 in a state-approved quarantine hotel

Take a PCR test two days and eight days after your return (you cannot use ‘test to release’)

A key thing to note about the traffic light system is that destinations can be moved from one level to another at any time, so you might find your Croatian island hopping holiday suddenly becomes a logistical (and financial) nightmare if it’s suddenly moved to another tier. Booking with caution and keeping up to date with case numbers in your destination will be an essential part of holiday planning this year.

Always be sure to book with a flexible changes or cancellation policy so you aren’t caught out by any last-minute changes to your destination’s status.

Which countries will be on the green list?

The biggest question on everyone’s lips is about which countries will be on the green list. Right now, we don’t know. The government are expected to announce which countries will sit on each list in early May, so right now it’s all speculation.

Essentially, countries with good vaccination rates and low case numbers will be most likely to be on the green list, such as Gibraltar which has vaccinated 97% of its population and has had incredibly low case numbers for the last month or so.

The Telegraph speculates that the green list will also include Israel (hello beach holidays in Tel Aviv), Madeira, various Caribbean nations including Barbados and St Lucia, and Iceland, which all have low case numbers and good vaccination rates.

Will I need a vaccine passport?

The Global Travel Taskforce has not set out any rules around so-called vaccine passports but the UK is working to develop an international standard. Whether this will come into play with the traffic light system is yet to be decided, but other countries may well require a certificate of vaccination to allow entry.

This is already true for Iceland, which said vaccinated Britons can freely enter the country from March 18. Malta is also opening up to vaccinated Brits from June 1, and Madeira is already welcoming travellers who have had their jabs. Ultimately, though, these countries will need to be on the UK’s green list to be viable holiday destinations.

Currently, the travel industry and keen holidaymakers are waiting with bated breath for the early May announcement. We’ll have updates when it comes.

