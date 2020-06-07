9 UK staycations you need to visit on your next weekend getaway The UK has some stunning holiday destinations...

Searching for a post-lockdown getaway? Why not take a day trip to the lavender fields in Norfolk, or plan a two-night stay at Cliveden House where the Duchess of Sussex spent the night before her wedding to Prince Harry? These breathtaking destinations are perfect for a staycation in the UK. Whether you fancy a country escape or a coastal retreat, there's something for everyone...

Eden Project, Cornwall

With gardens spanning thirty acres, we can see why the Eden Project is a hugely popular tourist attraction on the south coast. From a rainforest cathedral to the flowers of South Africa and the Rainforest Canopy Walkway, there's plenty to keep you entertained all day - not to mention visiting the nearby St Austell Bay. If you're looking to make a weekend of it, then Cornwall is known for its picturesque coastal towns, including Padstow which is a short drive from the Eden Project and features four of Rick Stein's restaurants.

Cliveden House, Berkshire

This five-star country house hotel hosted Duchess Meghan the night before her lavish royal wedding to Prince Harry. Stretching across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property is situated alongside the banks of the River Thames in Berkshire and has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin through its opulent doors. The hotel is currently accepting bookings for dates after the 1st of July 2020, perfect for a much-needed getaway with your nearest and dearest.

Sandbanks Beach, Dorset

With golden sands and cerulean shores, Sandbanks is considered one of Britain's best beaches. Perfect for a family day out at the seaside, you'll also find a crazy golf course, children's play area, and a watersports equipment hire station.

Greenway House, Devon

As well as pretty beaches and country walks, Devon is the perfect place for book-lovers to visit, specifically Agatha Christie fans! If you're partial to a murder mystery by the famous author, then you need to take a trip to her holiday home Greenway House, which inspired several of her novels. Look around the setting of Dead Man's Folly, spot the wildlife at the battery overlooking the river and see family collectables. Who wouldn't want to see the place Agatha named 'the loveliest place in the world'?

Orchard Treehouse, Worcestershire

Wrapped around a magnificent Cypriot pine tree in the grounds of a medieval Manor house, you'll find the Orchard Treehouse. Boasting a private hot tub on the deck, guests can also stretch their legs and navigate the sprawling footpaths over Bredon Hill or cycle over to the picturesque village of Little Comberton.

Norfolk Lavender Fields

Post-lockdown, a day trip to the lavender fields in Norfolk might just be what the doctor ordered. Brimming with beautiful blooms, you'll enter an enchanting vista of peaceful gardens infused with the relaxing scent of lavender.

Grantley Hall, Yorkshire Dales

Planning to re-open on August 1st 2020, Grantley Hall is a beautifully restored Grade II listed Palladian mansion, situated in the great British countryside in the Yorkshire Dales. Ideal for a restorative getaway, you can spend your time exploring the scenic outdoors or relaxing at the hotel's tranquil spa.

Love2Stay, Shropshire

Just a stone's throw from the rolling Shropshire Hills, the Love2Stay resort offers luxury caravanning and glamping holidays. From fully serviced caravan pitches to stunning safari lodges with their own private hot tubs and large flat-screen televisions, you'll be spoilt for choice. With a host of fitness activities on offer, guests can work out in the resort's techno gym, spend the day fishing or take a dip in the natural swimming pool.

Bel & The Dragon, various locations across the South of England

With a collection of Country Inns and restaurants situated across South England's most charming towns and villages, couples and families alike can escape to the English countryside, staying in characterful rooms adorned with timeless, cosy and classic décor.

