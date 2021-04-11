12 family-friendly attractions re-opening next week as lockdown eases Don't forget to book your tickets!

The long-awaited opening of outdoor attractions is finally upon us! From 12 April, you'll be able to get out and about (with the necessary COVID precautions in place, of course) and mix with five other people or one other household.

To help you plan your family-friendly day trips, and celebrate reaching Stage Two of the lockdown roadmap, we've gathered together the very best attractions, so you don't have to.

Bring out your wildest spring outfits and get ready for good things ahead!

Zoos

Visit your favourite animals next week with a trip to the zoo. Reopening after months of lockdown, zookeepers are certain the animals will be just as excited to see you as you are them!

Check out some of the most exciting zoos to reopen from Monday 12th, but don't forget to book tickets in advance!

ZSL London Zoo

Located at the heart of Regent's Park, this 36-acre wildlife haven is a fun day out for all types of staycationing families. Exciting adventures that were previously put on hold are to restart very soon.

Have you planned your visit yet?

The staff have been very busy planning multiple experiences, starting with the world of Tiny Giants and the Very Hungry Caterpillar in May. The summer will see young visitors being able to travel the world with their special edition zoo passport, and visit unique animals from around the globe.

Visit: zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo

Chester Zoo

As the most visited and one of the largest zoos in the UK, we just couldn't leave this one off our list!

Chester Zoo is home to over 20,000 animals and over lockdown, they have seen the arrival of a number of babies.

WATCH: the extraordinary animals at Chester Zoo

Taking to Instagram, they said: "From Monday 12 April you'll be able to visit the zoo and meet very SPECIAL new 'lockdown babies' Albert, Nia Nia and Kasulu!"

Visit: chesterzoo.org

Colchester Zoo

Discover over 200 species at this wildlife park! Opening their doors to animal-lovers once again, Colchester Zoo is an "ideal location for those who would like to venture outside, reunite and reconnect with nature but within a safe, managed environment".

Which animals are you excited to see?

Their now COVID-friendly Lost Madagascar Express Road Train, including the Madagascar lemur walk-through, will also be running, so you won't miss out on any of the adventure!

Visit: colchester-zoo.com

LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is set to welcome back young faces for its landmark 25th year.

Due to be unveiled at its reopening on Monday, LEGOLAND Model Makers used over one million bricks to create 15 new Lego models.

LEGOLAND is also reopening

Taking over 8,000 hours to build, the models will feature a host of characters such as a Minifigure Scientist, Musical Dragon, and a family of roller-blading Giraffes.

Next month, in line with government guidelines, the resort will also feature LEGO MYTHICA, a parallel universe where LEGO characters come to life. Get there by riding the UK's first Flying Theatre ride!

Visit: legoland.co.uk

Castles

After what feels like a lifetime of binge-watching Netflix, brush up on your history with a visit to a famous castle! Here are some of the most popular ones:

Sudeley Castle & Gardens

To mark their exciting return, Sudeley Castle & Gardens will be home to a mighty migration of 30 beautiful elephant sculptures. Making a trail through the gardens, these elephants will be waiting for you until 31 May, when they will then move to London's royal parks for the summer.

How cute are they?

While the castle itself may not be open until at least 17 May, children can once again enjoy the adventure playground, and get something delicious to eat from the Castle Pantry.

Visit: sudeleycastle.co.uk

Warwick Castle & Knight's Village

Older than most countries, Warwick Castle is set to partially reopen with an array of exciting outdoor activities and adventures.

Kiddies and adults alike can enjoy the 64 acres of picturesque grounds and gardens, the world's first Horrible Histories Maze, and the brand new activity trail, Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star.

Spend the day relaxing on the acres upon acres of grounds and gardens

Households can also stay at one of their self-contained Woodland or Knight's Lodges - so get booking!

Visit: warwick-castle.com

Ludlow Castle

If you're a family of avid walkers, this one's for you. With no pre-booking required, why not spend a day getting mesmerised by the Shropshire countryside?

Breathtaking views you just can't miss!

From the medieval streets of Ludlow Town to the Mortimer Forest, there are beautiful walks to suit everyone.

Visit: ludlowcastle.com

Theme Parks

Inject some exhilaration into your day by visiting a theme park - you won't regret it.

Alton Towers

Book an escape to the largest theme park in the UK - with over 40 rides and attractions at your disposable, you'll always have something to do!

There's something for everyone!

Young ones in particular can see their favourite CBeebies characters come to life at CBeebies Land, with live shows and interactive experiences.

Visit: altontowers.com

Thorpe Park

With things to do for all ages, Thorpe Park is welcoming visitors once again to their thrilling rides, special live events and even their exciting themed cabins for anyone wanting a staycation!

Check out their website for more: thorpepark.com

Chessington World of Adventures

A new ride is set to rock your seat this spring as Chessington resort is unveiling Croc Drop, a 25m plunge into the giant jaws of a crocodile.

Are you a thrill-seeker?

Chessington resort's Go Ape is also set to open for all the family fun.

Visit: chessington.com

Drive-in cinemas

Get some well-deserved fresh air as you watch one of the classics at a drive-in cinema. There are so many that there's bound to be one close to you, or check these out:

The Luna Cinema

Set to open their doors on Monday, The Luna Cinema is starting off with a bang, with Back to the Future as the first show at Bluewater Kent.

Later screenings include Jaws, Jurassic Park, The Greatest Showman, Grease and Onward - so there's something for everyone.

Visit: lunadriveincinema.com

The Drive In

Located in London, this drive-in cinema is opening with a range of brand new releases, live events and more.

Relax with your favourite classics

With screenings such as Wonder Woman 1984, Spies in Disguise, Tom & Gerry: The Movie and even Godzilla vs. Kong, we're sure this will be a popular venue with all the film fanatics.

Visit: thedrivein.london

Rooftop Film Club

Also located in London is the drive-in cinema at Alexandra Palace. Re-opening from 13 April, all ages are welcome to spend a few hours of their day relaxing with a film.

Screenings include Finding Dory, The Breakfast Club, Monsters Inc., The Princess Bride, Clueless and more.

Visit: rooftopfilmclub.com/london/venue/alexandrapalace/

