11 of the most Instagrammable walks in the UK Make the most of the UK this year

With the ongoing pandemic, going on various hikes and long walks has never been more popular! England is known for its vast countryside, lined with pristine villages, but it's also home to some of the best trails in the world.

If you prefer hills to mountains and beaches to lakes, then these walking trails are perfect for you. Here, we have rounded up the best 11 walks across the UK - that will make your Instagram feed look fabulous with these beautiful landscapes.

DISCOVER: Backpacking for beginners – the ultimate guide

Here are 11 of the most Instagrammable walks in the UK:

Snowdon Llanberis Path, Snowdonia

As the highest mountain Wales standing at an elevation of 1,085m it’s no surprise this walk tops the list with views from the summit spanning across Snowdonia, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and even Ireland.

MORE: 5 best house swap destinations for a UK staycation this summer

SEE: 8 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit in the UK once lockdown eases

Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay walk, North Yorkshire

This Yorkshire coastal walk boasts history, architecture and old age stories of vampires.

Viking Coastal Trail, Kent

This 32-mile long walk across Kent’s coast can be divided up into smaller sections exploring it’s history of Romans, Saints and Saxons as well as the artists and writers that drew inspiration for their work from here.

MORE: Incredible photos of UK royal landmarks before and after lockdown

Stonehenge from Amesbury walk, Wiltshire

One of the most popular prehistoric monuments in the UK, this six-mile walk from Amesbury takes you up to the standing stones of Stonehenge.

St Ives to Zennor walk, Cornwall

This is a popular circular walk in the south of England takes you along paths exploring the views of Cornwall’s glorious coastal line.

White Cliffs of Dover walk, Kent

Starting in the port of Dover, this beautiful coastal walk takes you past the infamous White Cliffs of Dover exploring it's history, wildlife and stunning sea views.

Clifton Suspension Bridge walk, Bristol

A fairly short walk at 4 miles, this walk takes you around the area surrounding the historic, grade 1 listed Clifton Suspension Bridge. The Fife Coastal Path This 117 mile long path along Scotland’s coastal line can be broken down into small sections or explored all at once over a few days.

Derry city walls walk, Londonderry

A slice of Derry’s history, this walk takes you around the walls created in the 17th century that were built as defences against settlers.

The Great Glen Way, Scottish Highlands

A long-distance walk, this is a 74-mile long path running from Fort William to Inverness, this route follows the natural Faultline of the Great Glen and runs along many stunning Lochs of Scotland.

The Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland

If you've ever wanted to see the Giant’s Causeway, there may be no better way than on a lovely coastal hike from nearby Portballintrae. A 5.5-mile route takes you along the coast and towards the National Trust-run Causeway site, where 40,000 basalt columns strike up out of the Atlantic ocean to create an otherworldly view.

For more information, visit shoezone.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.