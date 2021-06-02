9 best festivals to look forward to after lockdown Time to get your wellies out!

Festival season is back on! With the UK continuing to move ahead with the roadmap out of lockdown, it looks like smaller events and outdoor performances are making a sensational return to our fields.

But it doesn't stop there as large-scale events are set to take place from 21 June - without social distancing! Here is our guide to the best festivals that will take place this summer, and beyond.

MORE: 7 best places in the UK to go camping this summer

Taste of London

This foodie haven is back for two long weekends in July, where festival-goers can taste-test the latest and most inventive dishes from the culinary capital. The line-up this year will feature the likes of Jack Whitehall's Food Slut, Big Mamma's Napoli Gang, Sonora Taqueria, Hot4U + more. Whether you're a local or travelling down to London looking for a summer day out, Taste of London is the must-attend event for summer 2021, with spots going fast.

London, 7-11 July and 14-18 July, london.tastefestivals.com

MORE: 10 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit this year

SEE: 25 UK hotels you need to visit for a post-lockdown weekend getaway

Tramlines Festival

Held at Hillsborough Park, this is Sheffield's biggest festival of music, art, comedy and performance. Over five stages, Tramlines attracts discerning music lovers to families of all ages, for its international headline acts to family-friendly entertainment. The line-up for the 11th edition includes The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, The Pigeon Detectives, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mahalia, Jake Bugg, Blossoms, Dizzee Rascal, and many more.

Sheffield, 23-25 July, tramlines.org.uk

Travelling Feast

This isn't just for music lovers, but for true foodies! The festival is a first-of-its-kind, providing a road trip like no other for food lovers everywhere. From Britain's best food trucks hand-picked by celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth himself to drinks makers, and chef buddies, this festival is a foodie fan's dream. All while some of the best performers such as The Kaiser Chiefs provide the soundtrack of the summer!

Cornwall, from 6-21 August, travellingfeast.co.uk

Gone Wild Festival

Taking place during the August Bank Holiday in Devon, the Gone Wild Festival is for the adventurous type! Thrill-seekers will join Bear Grylls where they will focus on good times in the great outdoors with lots of thrilling activities for the family to get involved in. There is also going to be a great music line-up with headliners including Melanie C, Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight.

Devon, 26-29 August, gonewildfestival.com

Manchester Pride Festival

Zara Larsson, Sigala, Annie Mac, Gabrielle, Katy B, Example and Eve will lead a stellar line-up set to appear at this year’s MCR Pride Live in August. In partnership with Virgin Atlantic, the festival will feature six key strands: Activism, Equality, Arts and Culture, Youth and Family, Community and Party.

Manchester, 28 and 29 August, manchesterpride.com

The Artisan Collective Fairs

The Artisan Collective Fairs is brand new for 2021. The first one is taking place at the wonderful Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire. Artisan producers, crafters, makers and bakers will be placed centre stage at a brand new Fair launching this September. The evnt itself will be bringing together the best independents in food, drink, shopping and craft for an uplifting late summer's day out to remember.

Cambridgeshire, 3-5 September, artisancollectivefair.co.uk/wimpole

Mighty Hoopla

One of the UK's best pop festivals returns, following its inevitable 2020 hiatus. Promising Mighty Hoopla's greatest edition to date, the festival will host the biggest names in pop and beyond, from the nostalgic to the new. There will also be an abundance of wild and wonderful acts, comedians, DJs and parades will be joining the party this year.

London, 4 September 2021, mightyhoopla.com

Henley Festival

One of the UK's most glamourous boutique festivals in the stunning setting on Henley-on-Thames is back! This year's unforgettable line-up includes seminal British pop band Madness, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter James Blunt, singer-songwriter sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the legendary Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge. Bonus – this year, the organisers are also hosting Henley's Summer Fling from 8 to 10 July.

Henley-on-Thames, 15-19 September, henley-festival.co.uk

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight is welcoming festival-goers with a bigger and better new line-up. This year, music fans will have the pleasure of seeing Duran Duran, Tom Jones, David Guetta, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kaiser Chiefs, The Script, All Saints and lots more.

Isle of Wight, 16-19 September, isleofwightfestival.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.