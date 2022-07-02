Raffles The Palm is Dubai's latest golden Instagrammable hotspot - here's what to love about it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Luxury, expensive, lavish, and boujee are just some of the words I’d use to describe Dubai. I’ve been going to the Middle East for the past 10 years and I seriously don’t see my love affair ending any time soon.

You might hate the idea of Dubai, and that’s ok. It’s not for everyone. If you love all things culture, long walks and boozy sundowners, this might not be the destination for you. But if you love GLAM, if you love LUXURY and if you love BLING, Dubai should probably be your next holiday destination.

MORE: What you need to pack for a holiday: 89 must-have items

RELATED: 6 top things to do in Dubai with kids

The newest hotel taking Dubai by storm is Raffles The Palm Dubai. This five-star hotel has no doubt been taking over your Instagram feed this year. Whether you’ve seen fashionistas Leonie Hanne and Victoria McGrath posing poolside, or Love Island star Kady McDermott showing off her bikini collection, Alicia Keys vacationing or beauty mogul Mona Kattan saying 'I do' here, this is one hotel that serves up Instagram-worthy content without even trying.

The entrance to Raffles the Palm Dubai is instantly recognisable

The outside is pink, the interior is gold, and everywhere you turn you’ve got a new grid-worthy backdrop. Oh, and there are over 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers dotted around the hotel. But who wants style and no substance?! Is Raffles the Palm Dubai a hotel just for the ‘gram or worthy of a getaway?

The rooms at Raffles the Palm Dubai

The resort’s 389 rooms, which include Deluxe and Premier Ocean Rooms, Premium Club Palm and Premium Club Terrace Rooms, range in size from 61 square metres to 203 square metres.

Guests and families in need of more space have a choice of suites, including Duplex Suites, Signature Ocean Suites, Premier One Bedroom Palm Suites, the Raffles Presidential Suites and Raffles Royal Suite, ranging in size from 100 square metres 750 square metres.

RELATED: The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation this summer

All the rooms and suites offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Dubai Skyline

The elegantly styled rooms and spacious suites all have stunning antique furnishings. Highly skilled artisans applied the finishing touches to each guest room using real gold and silver leaf while specialist stonemasons shaped the imported Portuguese marble and each featuring a balcony or terrace with uninterrupted views, along with a collection of private villas.

The food at Raffles thre Palm Dubai

Raffles The Palm Dubai’s selection of restaurants and eateries has elevated the city’s culinary scene thanks to unique dining concepts serving a mix of international and regional favourites.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Le Jardin offers sensational dishes served in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah.

At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs will prepare an exquisite fusion menu of contemporary Japanese and Italian food, a cuisine known as Itameshi.

Matagi is a contemporary Japanese and a major highlight for foodies in Dubai

Music lovers can unwind with an amazing selection of food and drinks at SOLA, the Jazz Lounge within the hotel. I had such a fun night here, so definitely add it to your trip itinerary.

I also must rave about the renowned Raffles Patisserie which serves high-end and classic French and Italian pastries, complete with freshly baked breads. Headed by Gianluca Guinzoni, who trained at COVA, one of the oldest Italian culinary institutions, the Patisserie is a must visit.

Guests can also enjoy a legendary afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall.

Another must-visit is PIATTI, a vibrant and elegant beach restaurant, and the service is next-level. Definitely indulge in one of the stonebaked pizzas after a day out in the sunshine.

PIATTI is amazing both day and night - and be sure to have a wander around the dessert room of joy

The Spa at Raffles

The award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa is an opulent escape at the heart of the property. With 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites, a yoga studio, an indoor swimming pool and two traditional hammams, the spa is a sanctuary of well-being and you'll walk out feeling on cloud nine.

The inside pool within the Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa

Whether you opt for a massage, an invigorating scrub session, a detox treatment or a radiance-boosting facial, you'll be in a state of bliss.

Is Raffles the Palm Dubai kid-friendly?

Definitely. I don't have kids, but after speaking to a lovely family on my visit there (shout out to the Walkers!), this is a hotel you come back to time and time again thanks to it being a great destination for parents with small children.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is a hit with adults and kids

The resort offers its Kids Experience, offering a dynamic entertainment program by the Children’s Butler team, where little guests are invited to explore art, nature and culture. The opt-in timetable, that spans morning through evening, includes shell collection, golf putting, frisbee, football, sand sculpture, scavenger hunting, friendship bracelet making, dancing, nautical knots, kids yoga, hide and seek, dodge ball, table tennis and more.

MORE: Ultimate tips and tricks for travelling with a baby

More Instagrammable things to do in Dubai

A trip to the desert is a must

Here I am posing at sunset at the Sonara Resort

Providing it's not too hot, you must take a trip to the desert and visit the Sonara Camp, which is home to a unique restaurant nestled in the heart of the Arabian Desert.

With activities and entertainment for every age, be prepared for an unforgettable journey to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, home to hundreds of oryxes and gazelles. The whole experience was special, and had one of the best fire shows I have ever experienced.

Get on the swing at CÉ LA VI Dubai

Here I am posing with the infamous swing at CÉ LA VI

There are lots of Instagrammable restaurants in Dubai but CÉ LA VI is most definitely one of my highlights. The food is delicious - serving contemporary Asian cuisine from the masters in the kitchen straight to your plate - but it's the Insta-worthy views that make it so memorable.

The restaurant sits on the 54th floor of Address Sky View, and opens out onto a stunning pool deck with an unbeatable panoramic view of the city. Guests are invited to pose on the swing for the perfect insta-snap.

Be pretty in pink at Flamingo Room by Tashas

Of course I had to wear my Nadine Merabi pink fluffy PJs to Flamingo Rooms by Tashas

If you're after a pink paradise, this is the ultimate must-visit dining experience. Perfectly situated on Jumeriah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon with the backdrop of the azure blue of the Arabian sea, Flamingo Room by Tashas is a chic dining experience perfect for dinner and cocktails.

You'll 'ooh' and 'aah' over the perfectly crafted marble champagne bar with gold detailing, and the pink pagoda seating outside. If you love delicious food (I'm still dreaming about the Cacio e Pepe) and pink is your favourite colour, you've got to go here!

To book Raffles the Palm Dubai visit Booking.com. As an Instagram fan myself I couldn't resist sharing some of my favourite moments from my stay, check out my highlight reel titled 'Raffles Dubai' to see more from my trip.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.