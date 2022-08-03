From royalty to Beyoncé; why Saint-Tropez is the perfect holiday destination We can see why Queen Bey loves it...

The French Riviera is one of the most iconic holiday destinations for celebrities, but it’s not just a stomping ground for the rich and famous. Hotel Byblos Saint-Tropez has heart at its core, with the hotel run by French family, the Cheyennes, who have made this beautiful hotel a luxury home from home.

The history

The hotel, which was awarded a fifth star in 2009 before being awarded the ultimate accolade of the ‘French Palace’ status, has 87 bedrooms each with its own individual design style. The hotel, steeped in history, has kept its unique charm and character since its opening night in May 1967. The glamorous establishment has the same magic it sparkled with in 1971 when Mick and Bianca Jagger chose to stay for both their wedding night and honeymoon. And with stars including Cher, Beyoncé and even Prince Charles picking Hotel Byblos to stay and party at, the hotel really is fit for royalty.

The pool is the perfect temperature

The facilities

The spectacular pool, with a permanent temperature of 28 degrees sits right in the middle of the charming hotel, built to resemble fishermen’s cottages. With fairytale lighting in the evening and food service from your sun lounger, you can’t help but drift into a dream world whilst relaxing here. But if you fancy working off all those breakfast pastries, a state of the art fitness centre is at your disposal - though I would be lying if I said I could give you a full review of this...

One part of the hotel I can definitely give you a full review of, however, is the spa, which is also available to day guests. In 2007, the Sisley brand made Hotel Byblos the location for its very first spa, and we can see why. The high-end products matched with the impressive treatments make this spa a haven within the hotel. Just make sure you check out the sensory shower before you leave. I won’t tell you any more, and will let this be as much of a surprise experience for you as it was for me!

Ramatuelle’s Byblos Beach

In 2019, Byblos required a small exclusive beach plot on Pampelonne Beach, just 10 minutes’ drive from the hotel. The beautiful beach club features a restaurant, bar and lounge area offering scenic views of the mythical beach of Pampelonne. The design, influenced by the maritime world, provides shade for guests while enjoying some of the finest seasonal produce the South of France has to offer. I’m still dreaming of my Caesar salad to this day - those garlic croutons really are what dreams are made of! If you’re at the beach club all day, be sure to save room for the irresistible Le Tout Chocolat - a chocolate lovers heaven. Having access to Byblos Beach is a huge perk of staying at this beautiful hotel, with the lovely staff whisking you away from the hotel to this private beach in just 10 minutes - that sand between your toes feeling really is just on your doorstep.

Byblos Beach is a 10-minute drive from the hotel

Food and drink

In January 2021, Byblos appointed Italian chef Nicola Canuti as Executive Chef, who is both an incredible chef and a genuinely lovely person. Canuti created a vegetable garden for the hotel, meaning seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs are always on the menu. If you get a spare moment, ask the hotel to go and see the vegetable garden for yourself - you’ll learn a lot and appreciate the sublime food even more. Alongside Canuti is his dedicated pastry chef, Geoffrey Turpin, a true perfectionist with a passion for French pastry classics. His fresh fruit tarts are simply something else!

The hotel has their own vegetable garden

The hotel recently launched Arcadia, its new dining outlet that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8am until 11pm. When providing food for all courses, there is sometimes the risk that some meals will fall short but do not worry, all offerings here were simply divine, from stuffed vegetables picked earlier the same day from the vegetable garden to fresh fish and the most flavoursome pea gazpacho I have ever tasted. Just make sure you save enough room to try the region’s favourite, Tropézienne Byblos, re-imagined specifically for Hotel Byblos - sensational!

Arcadia serves breakfast, lunch and dinner

The hotel also boasts Cucina’s, an Italian restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven that takes centre stage. I’d recommend trying a selection of the pizzas, including both the truffle one and the N’duja, but leave yourself room for the pièce de résistance chocolate pizza, which looked as glorious as it sounds.

The perfect pizza

The hotel has a collaboration with Domaine Ott, a local vineyard with the most delicate rosé, a speciality of the south of France. Hotel Byblos owns an allotment of land to produce its own rosé and if you fancy visiting for a tour and tasting this can be arranged by the hotel team - it’s a spectacular visit with the most wonderful staff.

The nightlife

Hotel Byblos is home to Les Caves Du Roy, the iconic club has welcomed some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, including JLo. The club is legendary and from the moment you step in, you realise just why this venue is so popular. Disco divas queue outside to have a boogie on the dance floor and with champagne galore inside, you can see why this legendary club is internationally renowned. And the best part? Once you’re feet are sore and you’re ready to call it a night, the 30-second walk back up to your room couldn’t be any more perfect!

Les Caves Du Roy is internationally renowned

The local area

The spectacular town of Saint-Tropez is just a short walk from Hotel Byblos and with boutique shops galore this is the place to shop until your drop... or at least until you can’t walk back up the hill to Hotel Byblos! Pop into Rondini, who create beautiful handmade sandals and walk away in your perfectly customised footwear tailored specifically to your feet - impressive! With beautiful yachts galore and a 400-year-old defensive tower set within the harbour, there’s also lots to let your eyes explore whilst you sip on an Aperol Spritz.

Saint-Tropez town is just a short walk away

