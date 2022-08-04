Eastbury Hotel & Spa review: This dog-friendly Dorset hotel is a must-visit for families

Planning a last minute summer holiday but not sure where to go? The Eastbury Hotel & Spa should be at the very top of your list! The Georgian House Hotel is nestled in a beautiful walled garden in the heart of Sherborne, Dorset. Here’s why its the perfect place to spend a week with the family….

Eastbury Hotel

Refurbished in 2018, the Eastbury Hotel offers both bedrooms and suites, with five new Victorian Garden Potting Shed Suites added to the hotel gardens, these dog-friendly suites with private patios are perfect for a romantic getaway. But the real star of the show, Eastbury Cottage, is the perfect place for a getaway with both families and friends. From the front-of-house team to therapists, the housekeepers and the waiting staff - we wish every hotel had the level of service and friendly staff that this hidden gem offers.

Eastbury Hotel offers a wide variety of accomodation

Stay: At the Eastbury Cottage

The 17th century stone period cottage has been recently refurbished, but still holds the charming magic expected in such a historical town. The cottage sits apart from the hotel, just two doors down, and although guests can dine in the main hotel restaurant, this self-catering cottage really does have everything you would ever need! As the cottage has its own entrance, it really does feel like you’ve rented out a stand alone holiday cottage, but with the convenience of a spa, hotel restaurant, award-winning gardens and badminton courts on your doorstep - the best of both worlds!

The Eastbury Cottage has recently been refurbished

The three bed cottage, with generous size bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms, is homely with all the modern touches. With each room unique in the design, but all equally beautiful, there won’t be any arguing over who gets the ‘best’ room just maybe over who has the master with the standalone bath - dreamy! For some, getting a well-earned rest whilst on holiday is the most important thing, and we can confirm, the mattresses were simply divine - we guarantee there will be no bad back complaints over croissants in the morning!

With an array of games in the dining room, there is no shortage of things to do, from entertaining the kids with Jenga to chilling out on the plump sofas watching TV in the lounge - even on rainy days this cottage would be beautiful. But the real piéce de résistance - the beautiful garden with its very own hot tub, deck chairs, patio and BBQ. That’s right, at the bottom of the garden, past the alfresco dining table and terrace, there is a rustic wooden hot tub to enjoy on those warm summer days. But it’s the little convenient touches that makes this cottage so special, with a separate outhouse complete with bunk beds and a TV, when boring adult conversation gets too much at dinner, the youngest in your holiday clan can slope off and relax in peace. This homely cottage has everything you need, from The White Company toiletries and a washing machine to a huge food hamper of goodies on arrival and Netflix on all TV’s! The welcome hamper provided includes fresh milk, bread, cereal, chocolate bars, biscuits and even a bottle of Rosé sat chilling in the fridge waiting for your arrival.

Eastbury Cottage guests are greeted with a welcome hamper

MORE: 39 UK hotels you need to visit for a getaway

Relax: At the Spa

Hidden at the bottom of the glorious gardens, lays a luxury spa, perfect for spending time alone or with your friends and family! As a guest, you can book one hour exclusive use of the West Spa experience, allowing you to enjoy this haven totally alone - say goodbye to the awkward foot touch in the hot tub with a stranger! With a couples hydrotherapy tub, sauna, outdoor jacuzzi hot tub, mini gym and two treatment rooms, I felt like I was walking on clouds when I left. The lovely therapists in the spa really couldn’t have done anymore to make sure we had the best time possible, and with the endless fresh teas and cold water - we could have easily stayed in here all day! I’d recommend the Gaia bespoke massage, which is personalised to your individual needs. I have to admit this was the best massage I have ever had thanks to head therapist Bekky. If you don’t fancy a massage - the Naturally Gaia Facial left my mum’s skin glowing and the smile on her face afterwards was simply wonderful. With the friendliest staff, the best treatments and a huge selection of facilities - this spa really is what dreams are made of!

The facilities at the spa were amazing

Dine: At Seasons restaurant

If you don’t fancy making use of the fully-equipped kitchen or BBQ, head over to the hotel’s restaurant Seasons at the Eastbury, which creates fresh seasonal dishes with locally sourced ingredients for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m still thinking about the summer herb risotto now and the cauliflower salad is a must! Just be sure to leave room for dessert and a pot of the delicious rooibos orange tea.

Seasons offers fresh, seasonal dishes

MORE: 19 best books to read on holiday

Explore: The local area

As part of your stay with the Eastbury, free tickets to visit Sherborne Castle were included, a must whilst staying at the hotel! But if you’ve arrived after a long drive and don’t fancy hopping straight back into the car, don’t fear, as the sleepy market town of Sherborne is a short 5 minute walk away! With beautiful boutique shops, quaint tearooms and a spectacular Abbey, you could easily fill a full day just walking around the historic town. The area is also surrounded by National Trust and English Heritage sites, and is a great base to explore the Dorset coast with Chisel Beach, Durdle Door and Brownsea Island less than an hours drive away. Just know that after all that exploring, a warm hot tub and chilled glass of rosé awaits!

A home away from home

All the important details

Eastbury Cottage price based on 2 people is £625 per night or £4,375 for 7 nights. Price based on 4 people or more is £850 per night or £5950 for 7 nights on a self-catering basis. Includes a private garden, 6 seater outdoor table, barbecue and a classic garden hot tub (available from the end of September). Minimum 2-night stay.

To book visit booking.com and see more photos at theeastburyhotel.co.uk