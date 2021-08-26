Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh shows off baby bump in bikini for sweet family photos in Crete Mille Mackintosh enjoyed some special family time in Crete

Millie Mackintosh looked sensational during her family holiday to Crete, showing off her growing baby bump in a series of stunning bikini snaps.

The Made in Chelsea star spoke to HELLO! all about her idyllic getaway with husband Hugo Taylor and 15-month-old daughter Sienna at the Abaton Island Resort and Spa in Crete.

"Our friends, Emma and Ollie Proudlock, visited the resort when it opened in 2018 and they told us how great it was," said Millie.

"We love Crete and what appealed to us was having a beach-side holiday with a lovely sea-view. We were lucky enough to have a villa where we could walk out onto the beach with the sea only metres away; that was such a luxury and something we really appreciated, especially having a little one."

Millie Mackintosh showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning yellow bikini

The star stayed in one of the beachfront 'Dream Villas', which comes with a private pool, perfect for families wanting a little bit of alone time.

The resort opened back in 2018, and comprises of 152 villas, suites and guest rooms, as well as an Elemis Spa, fitness centre and six distinct restaurants and bars.

The Abaton Island Resort and Spa has the most sensational views

Millie spoke about how it felt to travel since the pandemic, explaining: "When we arrived and I saw the room, I burst into tears because I felt so emotional and was so happy to be there. I’m so grateful we were given the opportunity.

"We had a room right on the beach and could enjoy the view and hear the sea. I’d dreamed of that sound for so long. It was ideal as a family because we didn’t have to move around much; the beach, pool, restaurants and spa were all nearby."

The resort has everything a family needs for the perfect getaway

The star is currently expecting her second child, and discussed the benefits of the trip while being pregnant.

"I had a pregnancy massage, which was heaven, especially after flying, so I had a bit of me-time. I also swam in the pool for a daily dip which was good for me, it’s a great way to ease aches and pains and stay active when you’re pregnant.

Millie took lots of sweet family snaps during the trip

"Being on holiday with my family was the perfect time to reflect, because next summer there will be two of them and it’ll be a very different experience."

Abaton Island Resort & Spa offers rooms from £210 per night, based on two people sharing a double room. (00 30 28970 26410; abaton.gr)

