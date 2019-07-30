Inside Millie Mackintosh's festival-themed 30th birthday retreat: luxe barns, hot tubs and fun times Glamping at its finest!

This weekend, former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh celebrated her 30th birthday in the most special way - at a lavish retreat in Suffolk. Her husband Hugo Taylor was there to celebrate, as was Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews and they all partied the night at Retreat East, a members only spot based in Suffolk. The birthday girl held a 70s themed festival birthday bash. Guests sipped on champagne and cocktails and enjoyed an evening barbeque, and then danced the night away to seventies hits. Stylish as ever, the fashion forward star entered her thirties with a bang, wearing a stunning white lace Raisa Vanessa mini-dress, perfectly following the heme. With its heavily fringed long sleeves and fringed hem, it was like stepping back in time to Woodstock. She matched her dress with white buckled Isabel Marant boots.

The ex-make-up artist completed her 70s inspired look with a silver bohemian headpiece and matching gypsy shrine glitter. Is it really your birthday is you don't have a costume change?

The festival themed party in typical festival fashion was held on a farm but maybe not the type of farm you'd think. The star held her bash at Retreat East, a popular private members farm and spa in Suffolk. Millie and her hubby Hugo Taylor shared images on their Instagram accounts of their room - The Piggery Barn, a unique L-shaped barn with a four poster bed, freestanding bath and open plan living area equipped with kitchen, lounge area and even a wood burning fire. The loved up couple’s luxury barn starts at £325 a night with annual memberships costing £25,000 and added £882 service charge - glamping at its finest!

Dinner followed the bohemian theme as Retreat East’s Great Barn dining area was decorated with stylish 70s details - courtesy of Elari events - from patterned rugs to pampas in macrame-style vases and completed with a gorgeous macrame table runner underneath. Retreat East’s menus have wellbeing at the very heart and represent this with The Great Barn’s healthy menu. Millie’s guests would have had an array of choice; from fresh fish dishes and seasonal chef specials all containing fresh, locally sourced ingredients fresh from the farm’s organic Kitchen Garden.

Follow in Millie and Hugo’s footsteps and sweat out in the Sauna in Retreat East’s Wellness Wing of the Great Barn or nab yourself a Spa & Stay package where you can enjoy a 30 minute massage and complimentary access to fitness facilities. Can you think of a better to way to recover from a night of 70’s festival fun?

One-bedroom barns from £195 Sunday to Thursday; and from £295 Fridays and Saturdays. There's a hamper of breakfast ingredients included.