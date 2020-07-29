Inside Millie Mackintosh's baby Sienna's luxurious first holiday - see stunning photos

It's an exciting week for Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, as the new parents have taken their daughter Sienna on her first international holiday.

The family of three jetted off to Santorini on Tuesday where they are staying in the five-star hotel Andronis Luxury Suites, which boasts 29 luxury suites and villas with uninterrupted views of the ocean. "Arrived in time to see a legendary Santorini sunset @andronissuites," Millie captioned a photo, which showed her dressed in a stunning white sundress and Zara sandals as she cuddled sleeping baby Sienna.

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning holiday photo, with one writing: "Amazing have the best time! As a new mum you deserve it," and a second follower adding: "Enjoy your 1st family holiday."

Millie posed for a sweet holiday photo with baby Sienna in Santorini

The former Made in Chelsea star also shared several more snaps inside her accommodation, which includes a sheltered private pool area overlooking the water - the perfect spot for the 31-year-old to test out her new black bikini!

The new parents are staying in a luxurious suite with a private pool

Their suite also includes a white wooden seating area where Millie and Hugo made the most of her first morning in Greece. Next to a photo of her continental breakfast with croissants, granola, coffee and fruit, she wrote: "Waking up to this and Sienna is still asleep."

Millie and Hugo enjoyed a continental breakfast with a view!

Their daughter appeared to be very well behaved, as she also played happily while her parents enjoyed their dinner - a far cry from the situation Millie shared back in June when she revealed she was eating cold food with Sienna in her arms!

Lamaze Captain Calamari toy, £9.99, Amazon

"Sienna is obsessed with captain calamari and is just figuring out she can grab it and make it rattle! Ideal to keep her entertained while we are eating," Millie wrote. Her daughter could be seen fixated by the cute £9.99 toy, which was attached to her new cream Mamas and Papas pram.

