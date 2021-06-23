Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's intimate wedding photos revealed The couple are celebrating their third wedding anniversary

It's been three years since Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor tied the knot at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, and they are now set to welcome their second child.

The pregnant Made In Chelsea star – who is already a doting mum to daughter Sienna – shared a series of unseen photos of her wedding day to mark their anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary my love @Hugotaylorlondon! I am so grateful everyday for the person you are and feel so lucky to live life by your side. You are the kindest man I know, I feel so loved by you and I’m so proud of the family we are creating. My moon and stars forever," Millie captioned the post.

The photos showed the couple at their reception – attended by the likes of Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams, Poppy Delevingne and Jamie Laing – which took place a few days after their official ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall.

Millie shared a series of photos from her big day

They included one of Millie and Hugo underneath an impressive balloon and flower archway, one of the beautiful bride twirling in her dress and another of the couple on the dance floor. Millie wore a stunning bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress with ‘double bubble’ sleeves which she later removed for the evening celebrations.

The bride wore a stunning bespoke Kate Halfpenny dress

For their big day with family and friends, the bride and groom chose a stunning Joseph Benjamin marquee for a sit-down meal with long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs they frequented. It was decorated with pink and red peonies, gold-accented glassware, napkin rings and plates.

Inside the couple's Joseph Benjamin Marquee (Photo: Barkerevans.com)

Millie and Hugo invited HELLO! magazine as guests to their wedding and in an interview, Millie said, "The whole day has felt like an out of body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life. It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand." Hugo added, "I've never been happier."

Millie and Hugo married at Whithurst Park on 23 June 2018

Last year, the couple returned to their wedding venue with baby Sienna to mark their second anniversary. They also both posted snaps on social media, with Hugo sharing a picture of the pair kissing outside of the venue captioned: "True romance. Happy second wedding anniversary my darling. Love you always."

Millie, meanwhile, uploaded a photo of the couple kissing at the bottom of the stairs following their formal nuptials, when she wore a white suit.

Three years on and the couple are still blissfully in love; they welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Grace in May 2020 and recently announced they are expecting their second child.

The 31-year-old captioned an Instagram image of her bump: "We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister! I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year [heart emoji]."

