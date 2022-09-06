Rachel Stevens shares details of Portuguese trip ahead of major family milestone The mum-of-two took to social media

Rachel Stevens treated her fans to a glimpse inside her 'beautiful' Portuguese getaway ahead of her daughter's first day at secondary school.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a montage of clips taken during her tranquil holiday alongside her two daughters, Amelie, and Minnie.

Her envy-inducing snippets included numerous sun-soaked snaps, glimpses of their lavish hotel and minimalistic outfit pics.

Beneath her gorgeous photos, Rachel, 44, included a lengthy message which read: "Wishing all the kids going back to school and starting new ones good luck today!

Rachel jetted off to Portugal

"Mine aren't quite back yet, so been busy getting them organised and ready and I'm really looking forward to getting back into a routine. I still can't quite believe that my baby is starting secondary school in a few days."

Sharing details of her recent holiday, Rachel added: "We stayed at the beautiful @domeslakealgarve in Portugal and we all absolutely loved it! It had everything we could’ve asked for. The staff were amazing, so welcoming and took such great care of us."

The brunette beauty donned a chic summer dress

The former songstress finished by adding: "I can't recommend it enough if you’re looking for a family getaway which has something for everyone!"

Rachel's fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages, with one writing: "Looks so beautiful! Hope you had a great rest," whilst a second penned: "Wow giving me serious holiday blues. We were there at the same as you. Such a lovely place."

"How lovely. Looks like the holiday was worth the wait," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Dreamy," followed by a heart eye emoji.

The mum-of-two opened up about motherhood

Rachel's dreamy-looking holiday comes after she discussed motherhood alongside Amelie in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

In their first joint photoshoot and interview, the former S Club 7 singer told the publication: "Amelie really does lead this herself – I'm encouraging but not pushy, and from all the learning I've taken from my career, I try to give her the best advice I can and be there to answer her questions."

