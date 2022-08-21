Peter Andre shares sweet holiday snap alongside son Junior - and they could be twins The Andre clan are on holiday!

Peter Andre shared the sweetest update on Thursday alongside his son Junior, 17, as they enjoyed their holiday in Cyprus.

The father-son duo could be mistaken for twins in the sunny snaps which saw them posing for two quick beach selfies. Son Junior had a blue beach towel around his neck, whilst did Peter rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses and a stylish bandana.

Resharing one of the selfies posted by his son, Peter penned a red love heart GIF in response to the sweet update, before he shared a second snap on his Stories.

Peter and Junior are away with the rest of the Andre clan, including wife the doting father's wife Emily, and children, Princess, 15, Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five.

The duo look so similar

Whilst away, the family of six celebrated Emily's 33rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram account to mark her special day, the doting mother shared a rare family snap.

Captioning the post she penned: "Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday than with my favourite people. Love you all xxx @peterandre @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre."

Step-daughter Princess, who Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, replied writing: "Happy birthday I love you," with a red love heart.

The Mysterious Girl singer also shared a heartfelt post in aid of his wife's special milestone and posted three pictures, including the one of their big family also shared by the 33-year-old.

The family look so sweet

Fans rushed to praise the mother-of-two, who smiled broadly for photos whilst wearing a gorgeous zebra print mini dress, paired with flat black sandals.

"Wow, naturally beautiful your wife and very clever and a dedicated NHS doctor – you picked well," one told the singer, whilst a second added: "Happy birthday Emily. Saw you the other day, you are so beautiful."

A third wrote: "Aww I hope your darling wife Emily had a lovely birthday Peter."

