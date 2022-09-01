Grab your passport – British Airways Holidays just launched its MASSIVE sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The big British Airways sale has just dropped – and there’s massive holiday savings on every type of holiday imaginable, from European beach holiday deals for 2023, winter sun trips for less, and once-in-a-lifetime Caribbean escapes at hugely discounted prices too!

You’ve got until September 20 to book a holiday or flight in the BA sale. The hard part is choosing which holiday for 2023 you’ll book, as there’s big savings to be made for travel across the globe.

And to make it even more budget-friendly, British Airways Holidays are offering up to £300 extra off, if you book by September 6. (Offer applies to specified Flight + Holiday Packages or Flight + Car Holiday Packages, more details at ba.com/sale). We’ll see you at the airport.

Since we all love holiday inspiration, we’ve cherry picked the best British Airways Holidays deals for 2023, winter trips for 2022 and beyond…

Mallorca holiday deals

Enjoy an all-inclusive, seven-nights Mallorca holiday from £369pp.

Enjoy a family holiday at the 4* Mar Hotels Ferrera Blanca

Staying at the 4* Mar Hotels Ferrera Blanca, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the resort’s four swimming pools, two restaurants and there’s even two splash park areas for kids too.

Dubai holiday deals

Live the life of luxury with BA’s incredible Dubai holiday offer.

The five-star Hyatt Regency, Dubai

The three-night stay includes a room at the 5* Hyatt Regency Dubai, a deluxe hotel in Dubai’s historical and heritage rich district along the Corniche, a renowned waterfront that’s within walking distance of Dubai’s famous souks too.

Tenerife holiday deals

Tenerife’s weather is fabulous nearly all year round, and with BA’s 7-night holiday deal, you can take full advantage of that Canary Island sunshine.

Tenerife's rocking Hard Rock Hotel

From £679pp, you’ll stay at the hip 5* Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife – hotels don’t get much cooler than that!

Orlando holiday deals

Get that family trip of a lifetime booked in for 2023 with British Airways’ brilliant Orlando deal – a 7-night Universal Resort holiday from £559pp.

The coastal themed Universal Dockside Inn and Suites

You’ll stay at Universal’s Dockside Inn and Suites, a coastal themed resort that has Universal’s theme and water parks on your doorsteps. It’s the perfect place to kickback after a full-day of fun at the parks.

Mexico holiday deals

The stunning Barcelo Maya Grand Resort in Cancun

A Mexican holiday is always a good idea, and BA’s all-inclusive Cancun holiday includes seven nights at the 4.5* Barcelo Maya Grand Resort, baggage allowance and more from £814pp.

Terms and conditions apply. See the BA website for full details. You may need to click all the way through to the search results pages on ba.com to see the sale prices, while the website is being updated

