Rachel Stevens breaks silence after confirming shock split from husband Alex Bourne The couple have parted ways after 12 years of marriage

Rachel Stevens has broken her silence after surprising fans by announcing her split from husband of 12 years, Alex Bourne.

MORE: 20 failed celebrity engagements

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 44-year-old S Club 7 singer thanked her fans for their messages of support.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens undergoes glamorous transformation

She remarked: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your messages of love and support. It means so much [heart emoji]."

READ: Rachel Stevens comforted by fans as she breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit

SEE: mRachel Stevens' Princess dress has to be seen to be believed

The day before, Rachel broke the sad news on social media, writing: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other." She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Rachel and Alex have split after 12 years of marriage

News of the split comes just a month before they were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary with one another. Rachel and Alex were childhood sweethearts, and they married in 2009. They are doting parents to two daughters, Amelie, 11, and eight-year-old Minnie.

The singer recently opened up about their romance on Roxie Nafousi's The Moments That Made Me podcast. "We were childhood sweethearts," she shared. "We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him. We went out for probably about four weeks and when you're that age that was a really long time!"

She added: "We then went on dates again when we were like 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we parted ways, you know, obviously I went off and did my thing, he went off and did his thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.