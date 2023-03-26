Blake Lively's protective actions over revealing newborn baby's gender during first appearance The Hollywood star shares four children with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds delighted fans with their first public appearance as a family-of-six on Saturday, as they visited Wrexham Stadium.

The Hollywood couple posed for several photos with their four children - marking their newborn child's first ever public appearance.

What's more, the notoriously private couple were careful not to reveal the gender of their fourth child, but dressing them in an all-white outfit.

It looked like a great time was had by all, as Blake and Ryan took it in turns to hold their baby, while daughters James, eight, Betty, six, and Inez, three, posed in front of their famous parents.

Having his family on the grounds at Wrexham also proved to be Ryan's lucky charm too. His team were playing York in the Vanarama National League, and went on to defeat their rivals 3-0.

It's likely that the family will be seen again today, as Wrexham AFC Women will be playing against Connah's Quay on Sunday.

Ryan showed his support for the team ahead of the match by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. It read: "This Sunday, the @wrexhamafcwomen take the field at the Racecourse Ground. These women have been astonishing all season. Let’s fill the stands with the spirit of ‘78 and belt it out for these heroes… they’ve given their last drop of blood to the town and community all year… See ya there."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were careful not to give the gender of their baby away

While this was most of Ryan's family's first time in Wrexham, his eight-year-old daughter James previously joined her dad during a visit to the stadium earlier in the year. He took his first trip to Wrexham in 2022, having not been able to come along sooner due to the pandemic restrictions.

While his family couldn't make it on the first occasion, they did feature in a cameo on the FX series Welcome to Wrexham.

In an episode that aired in September, Ryan was seen receiving a FaceTime call from his wife and daughters. In the clip, he said: "Gotta answer this,” and one of his daughters was heard saying: “Hi dad, look at you on the field!” Though the FaceTime call wasn't shown, Blake was heard rooting on her husband and saying: “Wow, that’s so cool.”

It was Blake that encouraged Ryan to purchase the football team, with the actor previously revealing that she's "actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doting parents to four children

Now balancing life as a family-of-six, Ryan and Blake couldn't be happier. Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl. When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

