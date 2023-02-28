Helen Skelton's joyous trip away with children has fans saying the same thing Strictly runner-up Helen Skelton went on a break while children Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie

Helen Skelton has had an incredible week, as she holidaying in the gorgeous sunshine with her three children, Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie.

Although she has shared various glimpses of her latest adventure, on Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing finalist posted a video montage with her followers collecting some of the best moments of her time away.

For one sweet moment, the mum-of-three played with her young daughter in one of the shallow pools. The star bore her abs in a colourful bikini during the moment, and you can see it in the video below...

In her caption, Helen penned: "Always loved a holiday. Always loved an adventure. Grateful I have three belters to have them with. Thanks for having us as your guests this time @thbhotels @onthebeachholidays."

Her post generated a response amongst her fanbase with many commenting how well-deserved the break was for the star, following the difficult year that she endured last year.

Her former Strictly competitor Molly Rainford posted: "Very deserved holiday," while a second shared: "So glad you had the best time, you deserved some fun in the sun," and a third added: "So deserved. Take care of you and yours."

A couple of others commented on her children's antics during the video, with one dubbing them "brave water babies" and another observed: "Looks like Elsie gonna be a little mischievous one too."

Helen made the most of her time away

Helen was enjoying some in the Canary Islands and her trip away came after she was crowned the champion of the Strictly Live Tour, alongside dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Alongside a series of snaps, Helen penned a bittersweet message to mark the end of her poignant Strictly Come Dancing chapter. "Oh what fun we had… [dancer emoji] over and out @bbcstrictly @strictlycomedancinglive @kaiwidd," she shared.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the Countryfile presenter, with Helen's former Strictly partner Gorka Marquez commenting: "Well done guys!!!"

A second follower gushed: "It's been a joy watching and supporting you!!! Well done on winning overall, [at] least you have one glitterball trophy for the kids!" while a third added: "Great picture Helen… Well done and many congrats on the overall tour win."

