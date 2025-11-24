Did Ryan Reynolds return as Deadpool for an all-new adults-only Marvel comedy show?

Deadpool makes a surprise appearance in Disney's new With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show. The character, played by Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, appears in the show exclusively for adults on board Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Destiny. But did Ryan actually reprise his role for the hilarious show?

Jenny Weinbloom, VP of Live Entertainment for Disney Signature Experiences, wouldn't confirm whether it was indeed Ryan in the prerecorded "gag". However, HELLO!'s Alexandra Hurtado was told by a spokesperson: "The official answer is 'That is Deadpool.'"

© Alexandra Hurtado 'With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show' is a new show on board the Disney Destiny

Take that as you will, but the Deadpool appearance had fellow guests wondering if it could have been Reynolds behind the mask. In addition to Deadpool, With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show stars the ships' traveling storytellers, Zayah and Gamble, who tell the stories of Marvel heroes, including Captain America and Iron Man, before Deadpool crashes towards the end.

"Look at this, a room full of Disney adults. How magical. So, what are we up to in here? Oh, don't tell me. Is this the 'Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue' at sea? Wow. What an interesting concept. Someone at Imagineering's been hitting the sauce. Sorry to barge in," Deadpool says in the show. "I couldn't take it anymore. I was in the middle of trying to contact guest services to make up a story about an inappropriate towel animal sculpture being left in my room last night. Just had to get in on this."

© Alexandra Hurtado A Disney spokesperson said: "The official answer is 'That is Deadpool'"

With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show is just one of the entertainment offerings on board the Disney Destiny. The heroes-and-villains-themed ship, which is the seventh in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on November 10 at its homeport of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and officially launched on November 20.

© Disney The Disney Destiny officially launched on November 20

The Disney Destiny is home to the new Broadway-style stage show Disney Hercules, as well as an incredible new musical dining experience, "Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King." Guests can also enjoy the Cruella De Vil–inspired piano lounge, De Vil’s; The Sanctum, a Doctor Strange–themed bar; and Cask & Cannon, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney Parks around the world.

At a media panel during the preview sailing, Yolanda Cade, vice president of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences, pointed out: "We're purpose built for families, and those dedicated spaces, whether you're an adult or the entire family, it's fantastic."

The Disney Destiny won’t hold the title of DCL’s newest ship for long, as Disney’s eighth ship, the Disney Adventure, is scheduled to begin sailing from Singapore on March 10, 2026.