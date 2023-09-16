I stayed at Rutland Hall Hotel in the UK's smallest county - and it was a dream

We've all been growing to love staycations over the past few years, soaking up the hidden gems that the UK has to offer from its beautiful countryside hotels, to even ones that have grown around the hustle and bustle of busy cities. Rutland Hall Hotel is in the former category with its closest city being Peterborough, which is still a 30 minute drive away.

The closest train station is in the nearby town of Oakham, and from there it's only a six minute drive to make it to the luxurious grounds with a sprawling lake in front of it, perfect for watching sunrises and sunsets or romantic moonlit strolls.

Accomodation at Rutland Hall Hotel

© Nadia Pistorius The bedrooms had space for everything

From the moment you go to collect the keys to either your room or your suite, you can tell you're in luxury. The central building was originally built for the 6th Earl Fitzwilliam as a family hunting lodge in 1890. The ornate structures certainly reflect this high-living that was even enjoyed by King Edward VIII.

Rooms are inside the hall itself or in apartment-style suites that boast private balconies, and a very spcacious living quarter with king-sized beds, private desks to work on if you're so inclined on a holiday, speedy WiFi and television sets. I stayed in a Superior Double suite, which starts at £189, and gives a guarenteed view of the stunning waters of Rutland Lake.

It's not just the main room that is so spacious as the bathroom was rougly the size of my own London room and came fully equipped with mirror lighting to set the mood and a shower that you will never want to get out of. Although it you prefer soaking in the bath, it's more than large enough to enjoy a good long relaxation session.

Food at Rutland Hall Hotel

The food was nothing short of sensational

If you're dining on site, then your port of call is going to be Blossoms Bar and Restaurant and it can cater to any occasion. If you need just a quick bite to eat while enjoying the ample leisure activities onsite or ready for a full sit-down meal, the catering experience can be tailored to you.

Upon arrival, I was able to tuck into what has to be the best Croque monsieur outside of France, before going for a traditional fish and chips for my evening meal. Everything about this from the chunky chips to the mushy peas to the exquisite batter and fish was quintessentially British, and left just enough room for a tasty vanilla cheesecake that didn't upset the stomach.

The breakfast options also did not disappoint, even if they were standard, giving you that abroad feeling with a buffet of items, both hot and cold, laid out for you to grab what you do and don't want.

If you're lucky enough to be there on Sundays or early afternoons, you can also sample a roast dinner or a neatly presented afternoon tea.

Activities at Rutland Hall Hotel

The lakeside views were beautiful and perfect for hikers and cyclists

Rutland Hall Hotel can cater to whatever you needs when it comes to whatever break you're after, whether that be simple relaxation or a sporty adventure. During my time there, I was able to walk leisurely around the lake while also spotting plenty of joggers and cyclists, play a round of mini-golf on a small but fun 18-hole course and enjoy a swim in the indoor pool. Pool time is booked in advance at the Leisure Centre, but the 22m pool can get quite busy and it was fairly full when I enjoyed my hour in its waters.

With 70 acres of parkland there's plenty to enjoy, and staff are always on hand to help point you in whatever direction you need. Whether you want to play on a full golf course, do a round of bowls, or pitch & putt or even hire canoes and paddleboats to head out onto on the pristine waters of the lake there's plenty on offer. During warmer months, there's also a neaby Aqua Park to keep the kids entertained.

It's not just the hotel that you have to explore as handy maps for the surrounding area are provided, meaning you can explore the whole county at your leisure if you so choose to the picturesque market towns that make up the nearby surroundings, including Oakham and the Oakham Castle, Uppingham and the beautiful Georgian town of Stamford.

DISCOVER: 16 incredible UK vineyards every wine lover should staycation at this year

REVIEW: The ultimate guide to The New Forest: where to stay, what to do and where to eat

If you want one final last-minute escape while the current warm weather keeps, or just need to escape the hustle and bustle of city and working life, Rutland Hall Hotel needs to be at the top of your considerations list. With sprawling rooms, views fit for an artist and delicious food, you'd be hard-pressed to do better.

To learn more about Rutland Hall Hotel, visit booking.com.