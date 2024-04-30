7 sustainable summer staycations to book for an eco-friendly break

Summer holidays are a highly anticipated luxury, but for the eco-conscious among us, summering sustainably while not breaking the bank can seem an impossible task. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and found seven of the best UK breaks that don’t cost the Earth (in more ways than one).
Staying local has never been more popular. Nicky Kelvin, Editor at Large at The Points Guy, highlights that due to the current cost-of-living crisis, more Brits are choosing to stay in the UK for their holidays. "Staycations are definitely trending this year," he said. This goes hand-in-hand with the fact holidaymakers are “increasingly conscious of their carbon footprint” meaning opting not to fly abroad is becoming the new normal.
Sustainable travel is here to stay, according to The Points Guy's TPG 2024 predictions, which indicates it has become a lifestyle rather than a passing trend in the travel industry. With that in mind, here's our pick of the seven best eco-conscious stays to book in 2024 and beyond…
How we chose the best eco-friendly staycations
- Something for everyone: I sourced staycations of all types to suit every holidaymaker - whether you’re looking for a city break or a remote, unplugged weekend there’s something for you.
- Location: Breaks in England, Scotland and Wales to make sure there's somewhere for everyone.
- Reviews: These sustainable staycations have been highly rated by previous customers, who approved of their eco-friendly credentials.
- Affordability: The accommodation choices provide good value for money without compromising on style.
