6 of the most romantic couples' retreats to stay with your other half

Are you looking to whisk away your loved one to somewhere truly extraordinary? Then a secluded romantic weekend break might just be the thing. For those needing to get away from it all and reconnect, in the peace and tranquillity of spectacular surroundings, it's time to discover some of these enchanting places. From retreats with heavenly hot tubs to luxury lodges and shepherd's huts and more.

MORE: 6 luxury hotels in the UK you need to add to your travel bucket list

There's no better way to fall in love with your escape than by adding a little magic to your romance. Here at HELLO, we have found some of the best romantic retreats in the UK...

Godwick's shepherd's huts

Godwick's shepherds huts, £90/night minimum two night stay, TripAdvisor

This is the perfect romantic retreat for couples! Godwick's shepherds huts are close to nature - quirky, rustic and extremely comfortable. They have wood burners and radiators so are cosy retreats even in the colder months. The three huts come with some fabulous mod cons - a double bed and ensuite shower room, a small kitchen and microwave and even a two person hammock. As well as a comfortable night's sleep, guests can order a welcome breakfast hamper of Norfolk bread and cereal along with a host of other extras such as a bottle of fizz chilling in your fridge, a barbeque, or marvel at the stars with a fire pit, basket of wood, blankets, marshmallows and skewers.

MORE: Looking for a woodland escape? Wildwood Spa is the perfect haven for couples

Wildwood Spa by Ravendere Retreats

Wildwood Spa by Ravendere Retreats, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for something different, you can now book a stay at the secluded two-person Wildwood Spa by Ravendere Retreats. Located in the coastal village of Lee, amongst 12 acres of private woodland on the North Devon coastline, you'll be transported to one of two magical hideaways. One being the cosy, pet-friendly Tree House and the other, the recently added Wildwood Spa. The private rental has been made exclusively for two people - it is the ideal sanctuary for romance. The design of the Wildwood Spa is unique, featuring two cuboid living spaces; the lounge and kitchen along with the bedroom and bathroom, parted by an open-air plunge pool and decking area.

MORE: Inside Hotel du Louvre Paris - a charming 5-star base ideally located in the heart of the French capital

The Tawny

The Tawny boathouse, TripAdvisor

Set within the 70-acre grounds of the wonderfully restored wild garden of Consall Hall Estate in Staffordshire, The Tawny Hotel opened in July 2021. Comprising 55 idyllic Shepherds Huts, treehouses, boathouses, retreats and the lookout – each space is designed to emulate the natural surroundings. The Tawny's lofty, nature-inspired boathouses are the perfect choice for a romantic getaway. The Tawny's boathouses have a freestanding bathtub overlooking the Estate, an en-suite with a walk through shower and even a private outdoor decking with a spa bath and shower.

Hansel & Gretel Cottage

Hansel & Gretel Cottage, email enquiries@bradford-estates.co.uk

This unique lakeside hideaway nestled in a 200 acre private wood on the Bradford Estate is a truly memorable spot for a romantic getaway, an off-grid escape, or an active weekend of walking, cycling and exploring. Located only 30 minutes from Birmingham city centre, this is the ideal place for a country retreat. The house presents the rare opportunity to stay in a wonderful place of history and heritage, with all the creature comforts and a few surprises on arrival that will make your stay one to remember.

The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa

The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa, £360, buyagift

This spa retreat for two is jam-packed full of pamper treats. Relax together away from the hustle and bustle of the city, in a Grade I-listed hotel in Bath. The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa exudes Georgian elegance and once inside the opulence continues. Your room will come complete with soft furnishing, a queen-sized bed and more. After you've made yourself at home, head down to the fabulous facilities for a dip in the pool or a moment in the relaxing steam room. The next morning, sit down to a delicious full English breakfast each.

Spink's Nest

Spink's Nest, £445, spinksnest.booksterhq.com

One of Norfolk's most picturesque cottages, Spink's Nest is located to the north of the county and provides the perfect getaway for those looking to escape everything this summer and enjoy the best of the British countryside. Over two years in the making, the painstaking restoration of this gardener's cottage dating back to the mid-18th century, is the very definition of rustic luxe. Using curated, reclaimed and vintage materials and objects throughout, it's the juxtaposition between traditional textures and materials alongside premium upholstery and fabrics that truly secures the cottage's extraordinary charm. A very romantic bolthole in the coastal region.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.